Taylor Swift in crop top reveals new clock

Singer Taylor Swift in a crop top reveals how her new album doubles as a functional clock. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Taylor Swift has an exciting announcement, and it involves her new album and a clock.

The country-pop crooner shared the exciting news with her 224 million Instagram followers about a special bonus that her new album will include.

Taylor’s new album, Midnights, will come out in October, something she revealed at the MTV Video Music Awards a few weeks ago.

The self-taken video featured Taylor with her blonde hair in loose waves with bangs gracing her forehead.

She wore gold hoop earrings and dark eyeliner as she spoke to the camera about the new feature on her upcoming album.

Taylor rocked a sleeveless knit crop top with a chevron pattern in red and yellow. She paired the braless and backless garment with yellow bottoms.

Taylor Swift reveals new ‘Midnights’ clock in crop top

She began the video, “Alright, I’ve been wanting to show you this for a while, so we have four different covers.”

She continued, “And if you turn them over, there is obviously, a back cover to each one of them; they’re each different.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taylor explained, “If you put all the back covers together, she’s a clock.” Taylor then zoomed in on the four covers and revealed the clock created from her album covers. Taylor repeated enthusiastically, “It’s a clock; it makes a clock.”

Taylor walked away from the camera and toward the wall, revealing the back of her outfit and offering a different view at the collectible clock.

The clock feature is apropos because Taylor’s new album title references time.

Her caption read, “It’s a clock 🕰️,” with her geotag reading the same thing.

Taylor Swift reveals new album during MTV Video Music Awards

At the 2022 MTV VMAs, Taylor took home the big prize for video of the year, thanks to her work in All Too Well (Taylor’s Version.)

The songstress dropped a bombshell during her acceptance speech– she had a new album on the way. She promised more information to fans who checked her social media pages, and the singer delivered.

In a coordinated effort, Taylor also announced her new album at midnight on her Instagram after her award show win. The photo featured Taylor’s album cover with her holding a lighter and looking down at the flame.

The caption read, “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Taylor’s new album, Midnights, drops on October 21.