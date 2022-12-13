Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Taylor Swift is stunning in nothing but a gray coat for an announcement by Vogue Magazine.

The magazine outlet shared the gorgeous photo of the singer with their 41.7 million Instagram followers.

The All Too Well singer is pictured wearing an oversized wool coat with long sleeves. It was partially unbuttoned and draping off her shoulders.

Swift wore the coat like a bathrobe holding the front together to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions.

The photo was taken by Inez & Vinoodh, frequent collaborators with the famous magazine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vogue captions the photo with an announcement of the Grammy-winning artist’s latest project writing, “@taylorswift is turning Hollywood director.”

Vogue Magazine adds, “After the success of the superstar’s self-developed 14-minute short for her song “All Too Well,” she is set to direct a feature-length movie for Searchlight Pictures.”

Taylor Swift wears nothing but a coat

The country and pop singer has her make-up executed in such a manner that she has a glow in the photograph.

She is sporting a nude shade of lipstick with lightly blushed cheeks and wispy lashes.

She is wearing minimal eyeshadow and mascara and her eyebrows are trimmed and shaped all too well.

The Shake It Off singer has her hair styled in waves but it’s purposely made messy like the pop star just got out of bed.

Taylor Swift is an active runner

Outside of photo shoots for prestigious magazines, Taylor Swift is a lover of fitness. Especially, when it comes to running, jogging, or simply using a treadmill.

It’s hard not to think about Taylor Swift running without thinking about her hilarious Apple Music commercial. In that advertisement, Swift is seen running on a treadmill while jamming out to Drake & Future’s banger Jumpman– before falling flat on her face.

Turns out that the Apple Music spot was life-imitating art because the Shake It Off singer is a habitual fitness runner.

In one discussion, Swift says, “For me, running is about blasting a whole bunch of new songs and running to the beat.”

Just like the commercial, the Grammy-winning singer likes to escape in music while achieving cardio. Hopefully, she does not fall on her face while doing so.

The pop star adds, “It’s also good because it makes me find a gym wherever I am. I’m very much out in the world, and I love exploring the places we go when we tour.”

While there has been some ticket controversy with Ticketmaster with her new tour, the announcement of a new movie shows that Swift is pushing forward. As far as the Fox Searchlight movie she is directing, no details are known except for it being a movie written by the singer herself.