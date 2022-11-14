Taylor Swift looked amazing as she arrived at the EMAs. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Shawn Punch/AdMedia

Taylor Swift was the talk of the town when she revealed her gorgeous gown. She arrived at the MTV EMA’s in a dress that most are not used to seeing on the star.

She arrived at the award show looking absolutely stunning. Taylor wore a black dress that skimmed her body perfectly. The gown featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut v-neckline.

The dress had an exposed bodysuit with a rhinestone net skirt that showed off the 5’11 star’s toned legs.

The skirt was lined with black fabric to tie in the bodysuit perfectly. She paired her dress with black open-toe heels.

Since she was wearing such a knockout dress, the Blank Space singer opted out of most accessories except for simple diamond earrings.

She decided to wear her shoulder-length hair in a top knot and let her full bangs frame her face.

Taylor Swift stuns on the red carpet. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Taylor kept her makeup simple and wore thick cat-eye eyeliner with pink lipstick.

Fans loved this outfit and could not get enough of it.

On Twitter, fans praised the look saying, “CALL ME HARRY STYLES CAUSE I DON’T KNOW HOW TO ACT RN.”

CALL ME HARRY STYLES CAUSE I DON’T KNOW HOW TO ACT RN pic.twitter.com/8JZWsC4iHx — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 13, 2022

Another fan page gave their approval saying, “no words. absolutely none.”

Taylor gives her fans a lesson on beauty

Taylor swift learned a lot about beauty, skincare, and life during her 20s. She did an article for ELLE magazine where she highlighted 30 things she learned before turning 30 years old.

What stood out during her article was lesson 17 in particular. She explained that in her teen years and even in her twenties, she often slept with her makeup on and even used sharpie as her makeup of choice.

However, she realized during her mid-twenties that she needed to start being nicer to the skin that she had.

“I now moisturize my face every night and put on body lotion after I shower, not just in the winter, but all year round, because why can’t I be soft during all the seasons?!” Taylor shared.

Taylor Swift wows in a martini glass for Bejeweled music video

What most fans did not expect to see when they clicked on the Bejeweled music video was Taylor Swift and Dita Von Teese. The two were posted on a martini glass, giving an ode to a classic burlesque performance.

The two wore body suits that were covered in rhinestones. The ensemble was strapless and low cut to flatter the women perfectly.

Taylor wore her signature neutral eyeshadow and red lipstick to give an older Hollywood feeling. She put her hair in a wavy bob to really sell the look.