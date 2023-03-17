Taylor Swift has entered a new era, and the Eras era comes with a fierce attitude.

The Grammy award-winning singer took to social media for a rare share with her 250 million Instagram followers.

Since Taylor’s online presence has been limited except when she promotes content, the post was well-received, with 7.6 million likes and countless comments.

As Taylor revealed in a subsequent caption, she brought forth new energy as she hit the stage.

The Style singer shared an eight-part IG carousel which showed her performing on stage and offered a preview of what is to come.

The singer started the carousel in a bold way, rocking a black crop top and cargo jeans, bringing fashionable vibes.

Taylor Swift shares peek at Eras tour

The first picture saw Taylor striking a fierce pose, with her blonde hair cascading past her shoulders. She stood on stage with a microphone looking to the side with bright red lips. Behind her, the set for the Eras tour added mystery to the photo.

The second shot showed the beauty rehearsing with black-and-white effects for classic energy.

Next, Taylor got low toward the ground as she belted out a tune.

Another photo showed Taylor appearing pensive as she sat in the middle of the stage wearing a sweatshirt.

A swipe right revealed Taylor in spandex shorts raising her arms in the air like she just didn’t care.

Taylor’s caption read, “In my Eras era.”

The post definitely drummed up excitement for her sold-out Eras tour.

As Taylor entered her latest era, she has been sure to prioritize fitness. Taylor’s commitment to fitness has allowed her to enjoy career longevity, and she has a few lifestyle secrets.

Taylor Swift’s diet and exercise secrets

Taylor’s diet and exercise tips involve cardio and hydration.

Taylor told Bon Appétit about what fans might find if they looked in her tour dressing room.

Unsurprisingly, water was on the menu for the busy songstress.

She explained, “I have so much water in my dressing room—because I drink, like, ten bottles of water a day. That’s pretty much all we have in there.”

In addition to staying hydrated, Taylor loves a good cardio session. You might find her running on the treadmill or in the park when she hits a new tour stop.

The singer told WebMD, “For me, running is about blasting a whole bunch of new songs and running to the beat.”

Taylor continued, “It’s also good because it makes me find a gym wherever I am. I’m very much out in the world, and I love exploring the places we go when we tour.”

As for Taylor, her Eras tour begins today in Glendale, Arizona.