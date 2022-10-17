Taylor Russell looks stunning at an event in LA over the weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Taylor Russell looks gorgeous as she stuns in a black leather outfit. The Escape Room star unveiled her vampy look on Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Taylor went for an all-black look, fresh from the Alexander Mcqueen Spring Runway. She dawned on a black leather crop top with a high halter neckline. Her top offered little coverage, opting for revealing backless detail.

The Bones and All actress wore a matching leather floor-length skirt. The leather skirt had light rouging around the waistline that gathered behind her for a low-cut look.

To complete the outfit, she wore pointed-toe Louboutin shoes. Taylor kept the accessories simple with small gold hoops and long patent leather evening gloves.

For her hair, she curled her short hair to perfectly frame her face. Her makeup was natural, looking almost bare-faced with a nude lip.

Overall, she looked stunning in all Black Alexander Mcqueen. Her dark look was both sexy and elegant, which made it perfect for this event.

Taylor Russell unveils vampy new look at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala. Pic credit: BLACKGRID

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala was a fantastic time

Some of the biggest celebrities gathered Saturday night to celebrate the Academy Museum’s one-year anniversary and fundraise for new exhibitions for the museum. According to W Magazine, after taking pictures on the red carpet, the stars enjoyed cocktails at the event.

It might have been the season’s social event, as people were clearly catching up and getting to know each other. Taylor was said to be glued to Luca Guadagnino’s side as he introduced her to high-profile partygoers on the red carpet. Once inside, she was seen getting comfortable with her good friend and Euphoria star, Alexa Demie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taylor Russell is very selective about who she keeps in her life

While it could be surprising that Taylor might not have known a lot of people at the party, this might have been purposeful. In an interview with Byrdie, she admitted that she is very selective about who she keeps around her.

“I don’t have a lot of people in my life,” she said, “In the last couple of years, I have been really protected by the people that have come into my life and it’s opened my eyes to what it feels like to be really taken care of.”