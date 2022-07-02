Taylor Lautner’s fiancee says she was Team Edward when Twilight came out

Taylor Lautner’s fiancee shared a hilarious video in regards to his previous role in the Twilight movies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Taylor Dome came clean about who’s “team” she was on when it came to the Twilight saga – spoiler alert, it wasn’t her fiance Taylor Lautner’s.

In a hilarious new video posted to social media, Dome participated in a TikTok trend that has users comparing a photo of their childhood crush to the person they ended up with.

Tay Dome said she was ‘Team Edward’ as a child

When the Twilight movies were first released, many fans chose whether they were “Team Edward” or “Team Jacob” based on who they believed the lead character should have chosen to be with. In the ultimate fandom war, Dome revealed that she was, in fact rooting for the enemy of Jacob, Lautner’s character, as a young fan of the franchise.

In the beginning of the video, Dome showed photos of actor Robert Pattinson, who played Edward in Twilight as her childhood crush. After a record scratch and music switch, she then revealed who she ended up with by showing a photo of Lautner and the two on the day of their engagement.

“I think it’s time to come clean,” Dome wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Taylor Lautner stopped by to chime in on the video himself – “bout time I won something,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @taydome/Instagram

Taylor Lautner already knew his fiancee was ‘Team Edward’

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lautner spilled the beans on knowing his wife-to-be had previously rooted for Robert Pattinson’s character.

“She was ‘Team Edward,’ yes, she was,” Lautner said. “She’s made up for it, I’m allowing her to make that mistake it’s in her past, so she’s good now.”

“But she was not ‘Team Jacob’ unfortunately.”

Lautner also went into detail on the couple’s relationship since first being introduced during a game night by the actor’s sister, Makena Moore. He said that when it came to an engagement, Dome had always wanted a simple proposal in their kitchen over a home-cooked meal and a glass of wine.

“Tay’s awesome and this is one of the things I love about her,” Lautner said. “She’s like, ‘I don’t want anything special, I don’t want anything grand, like, do it in the kitchen.'”

“So I did do it in the kitchen, but I did it big in the kitchen,” he said in regards to an added neon “Lautner” sign and the large number of surrounding flowers and candles.

Dome shared the exciting news of the engagement shortly with her Instagram followers. “My absolute best friend I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” she wrote.

Although Taylor Dome may have revealed the ultimate Twilight plot twist, it seems as if she may have just been “Team Jacob” all along.