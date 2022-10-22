Taylor Hill looks incredible in graphic eyeshadow and plump, glossy lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro /AdMedia

The American model Taylor Hill is best known for being one of Victoria’s Secret models.

Hill actually walked the runway with Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner when Selena Gomez performed back in 2018. But ever since, her style and modeling career as well have evolved so much.

Recently she was the face of Love Want magazine, and you can barely recognize her.

The model switched her signature medium-length brown hair for super short bright red hair. She looked incredible in different casual looks.

Hill went braless underneath a grey shirt with no sleeves. She covered herself up a little more with a big bright orange jacket.

To finish off this look, Hill put on a pair of blue denim jeans with a stretchy waistband and a black leather belt with two gold buckles.

Taylor Hill wears a green denim jacket as a shirt

She accessorized with a pleaded cap that she put backward, as well as two gold metal necklaces.

This photo shoot can only be described as innovative yet super chaotic.

Hill can also be seen using a green denim jacket as a shirt with matching wide-length pants. She wore an impressive pair of chunky platform heels and some black sunglasses to accessorize.

In another picture, she showed off her toned abs by wearing a cropped brown sweater and some sweatpants, and a jacket of the same color.

The model shared so many different pictures of this photoshoot on her Instagram, which now has over 20 million followers.

Taylor Hill says her modeling career has been magical

The 26-year-old model started her career at the young age of 14 thanks to talent agent Jim Jordan, and after that, she secured contracts with different modeling agents.

She told Coveteur magazine about why she feels her carer trajectory has been magical, “People call it luck or chance or fate, but I really feel like it’s magical. Poof.”

Hill signed with IMG Worldwide, and at 15 years old, she participated in her first fashion shows, walking her first couture show the next year and dropping out of high school that same year to focus on full-time.

Needless to say, she’s done really well ever since working for big brands like Ralph Lauren, Carolina Herrera, and Michael Kors, as well as appearing in important magazines like Vogue and Elle.