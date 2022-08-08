Taylor Hill shows off long legs in daisy dukes and cowboy boots

Taylor Hill stunned in the August issue of Coveteur. Pic credit: taylor_hill/Instagram

Taylor Hill embraced her hometown roots as she showed off her country style for the latest issue of Coveteur.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 26, shared recent photos from the lifestyle publication’s August issue, in which she is primarily featured.

One photo set from her spread showed her rocking an outfit inspired by Nashville, the city Taylor proudly calls home.

The first photo showed the model lying on top of a fluffy blanket wearing her first monochrome fit. She put her long, toned legs on display as she posed in a white button-up, black vest, and cutoff jean shorts.

At the forefront of the shot were her black and white cowboy boots, which incorporated an intricate western-inspired design.

Other photos showed the brunette beauty posing with a piece of fruit at a table and “sneaking a peak” at the camera from under a light brown cowboy hat.

Taylor Hill says she had an amazing time shooting for Coveteur

Taylor took to her caption to recognize what a great experience it was to be featured in the magazine.

“Had the most amazing time shooting in my Nashville home with @Coveteur,” she wrote.

Coveteur also reciprocated the sentiment by sharing their gratitude on their own Instagram page. The publication posted Taylor’s cover photo with a quick view of her cover story featured in this month’s issue.

“Our August cover star @Taylor_Hill refers to her modeling career trajectory as magic. Scouted in Colorado at the age of 14, serendipity and hard work (plus really good genes) played a major role in her success. ‘People call it luck or chance or fate, but I really feel like it’s magical,’ Hill says. ‘Poof,’” Coveteur wrote.

“We spoke with Hill about growing up in the fashion industry, finding her style, the impact social media has had on her career, and more,” the magazine continued.

Fans say they love Taylor Hill’s country-inspired style

White over 20 million followers, it’s no wonder fans of the model have fled to her comments section to compliment her most recent photos.

“I live for this LONG LEG ENERGY,” user @poochofnyc wrote along with multiple “flame” emojis.

“Love the cowboy boots,” another user commented regarding her style.

Instagram user @nadiaaparsa replied, “One of my favorite shoots evaaa.”

To read more on Taylor Hill’s modeling career and her life in the fashion world, click here for her full cover story in this month’s issue of Coveteur.