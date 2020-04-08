Tay Strathairn: Who is Grace Gummer’s estranged husband?

Grace Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep, has filed for divorce, thereby ending her marriage to Tay Strathairn.

According to ET, the 33-year-old actress Gummer processed the paperwork to split with the 39-year-old musician on March 23.

Gummer has allegedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the marital strife.

The pair tied the knot last year on July 10 in a secret ceremony, but their separation date was listed as August 21, a mere 42-days after they’d walked down the aisle.

The pair had dated for over a year before they got married, and they have not had children together.

So, who is Tay Strathairn?

Tay was born in New York on Halloween in 1980. He is one of two sons born to Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn and nurse Logan Goodman.

David Strathairn and Gummer’s mom, Meryl Streep, met in 1994 when they starred together in A River Wild as husband and wife.

It was on this movie’s set that Tay and Grace met for the first time.

However, the Mr. Robot star said: “They say we met then, but no one remembers.”

Clearly, Strathairn failed to make an impression.

Strathairn’s primary focus is on music, but he has a couple of acting credits. He had parts in parts in 1996’s Lone Star and 1988’s Eight Men Out.

Tay Strathairn starred with Matthew McConaughey and John Cusack

Lone Star was a drama/mystery starring Matthew McConaughey. Strathairn played a younger version of one of the main characters, a sheriff hunting for the perpetrator of a 40-year old murder.

In Eight Men Out, the young Strathairn starred alongside his father and John Cusack in a dramatization of the 1919 World Series scandal when the Chicago White Sox allegedly accepted bribes to lose.

Strathairn was the original keyboardist in Los Angeles folk-rock band Dawes, but he split with the band in 2017 following musical differences.

Strathairn reportedly remains close with Grace’s big brother Henry, who enlisted him to play in his band for 2019 gigs at Echo Park Rising and The Love Song Bar.

The pair first started dating back in October 2017; they were spotted attending the premiere of the HBO documentary Spielberg together.

Neither Gummer nor Strathairn is reportedly seeking spousal support.

Grace Gummer has had an extensive acting career, and she made her first appearance on-screen way back in 1993 when she starred alongside her mother in The House of Spirits.

She then went on to play Hallie Shea in HBO’s The Newsroom (2013), and Penny in American Horror Story: Freak Show (2014-2015).

She also has a regular role as FBI field agent Dominique “Dom” DiPierro in the USA Network’s Mr. Robot.