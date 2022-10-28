Tate McRae wows in pink crop top and miniskirt for jewelry collection

Tate McRae looks gorgeous with blonde hair and sharp eyeliner for a shared mirror selfie. Pic credit: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Superstar Tate McRae has just expanded her career beyond music and probably not in the way you might think.

The she’s all i wanna be singer has had a wild and extensive career for someone of such a young age and she doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Not only has she toured the world, opened up for fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, and released her debut studio album not long ago, but she is also now entering the jewelry world.

McRae designed some jewelry with Vitaly and she looked wonderful posing to promote it.

She wore a Barbie pink crop top and matching miniskirt that made her abs pop out and her legs look miles long. To add a little contrast, she put on a black, cropped, button-up cardigan.

Her long brown hair was styled in a ponytail with her curtain bangs perfectly styled. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, a couple of the rings she designed, and a pair of black leather boots.

Tate McRae looks incredible in a leather top to promote Vitaly nail rings

McRae shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram, which just surpassed 2 million followers, and gave her fans a closer look at the prices.

In another photo, she could be seen wearing a plunging red leather top with a black leather skirt and thigh-high boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The singer captioned this post, “GUYS i designed some jewelry with @vitaly i am in love with these pieces. U can get them online now!!!!!”

Tate McRae doesn’t feel pressure

The 19-year-old singer spoke with Toronto Star about her career and fame.

The former dancer graduated from high school and then moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue her career. She even got her first apartment and then completed the cycle into adulthood by going through her first heartbreak, which she talks about a lot in her debut album I Used to Think I Could Fly.

Despite having a song with one billion streams, McRae seems to be enjoying her life, creating what she loves the most, music. Success is just a very nice benefit.

She told the Star, “I feel like most of the pressure that I feel usually comes from myself and wanting to do better as an artist myself. I think it’s pretty awesome that I’m at least bringing some sort of creative scene into Calgary.”