Tate McRae looked stunning in her festive outfit for the 2022 Jingle Ball. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/AdMedia

Tate McRae turned heads at the 2022 Jingle Ball as she arrived in black with a splash of holiday red. The 19-year-old singer and songwriter was photographed arriving at the event on the night of December 9.

She arrived alongside many other celebrities, including the Backstreet Boys, Jana Kramer, Lizzo, and Bethenny Frankel. McRae could be seen smiling as she headed to the star-studded event in Madison Square.

For her top, McRae wore a plunging black long-sleeve sweater. The sweater’s plunging neckline and sleeves were lined with fur.

Meanwhile, she paired the black top with a bright red festive miniskirt. The thigh-skimming miniskirt was also lined with fur at the bottom and showed off McRae’s flawless legs.

To finish her look, she wore a pair of leather boots that reached past her kneecaps. The boots featured a zipper on the side, and the leather glimmered underneath the lights.

For accessories, she clutched a small brown and beige purse in her hands. She also carried her phone in her hand as she made her way to the event.

Tate McRae attended the star-studded Jingle Ball

McRae also wore a thick, glossy ring on one middle finger and a necklace around her neck. She opted to wear her brunette locks loose and cascading down her shoulders for the event.

Tate McRae was all smiles in her festive black and red outfit as she headed to the 2022 Jingle Ball. Pic credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

This year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball was presented by Capital One. As usual the musical event featured an impressive line-up of performers.

McRae was also one of the performers of the night. It was announced back in October that the rising young artist would be performing alongside some pretty big names.

In addition to McRae, singers like Lizzo and the Kid Laroi also took to the stage to perform. Lizzo wowed audiences by dressing up in bright green for her iteration of The Grinch.

Meanwhile, The Kid Laroi opted to go for a more subtle holiday look wearing jeans and a coat paired with a furry winter cap.

Each celebrity put their own unique holiday spin on their outfits. McRae’s was especially eye-catching as the bright red stood out against her black outfit.

McRae is a brand ambassador for Maybelline

In addition to her music career, McRae has fostered relationships with some prominent brands. One of the biggest brands she has collaborated with is Maybelline.

McRae announced that she was the newest Maybelline brand ambassador in February of this year. She called her partnership with Maybelline a “dream come true” as she posed with a vinyl record.

The photo was a teaser of what was to come as McRae quickly jumped into her first line of business with the company. In March, she announced that she was the face of Maybelline’s Vinyl Liquid Lipstick.

While she occasionally utilizes social media to advertise for the brand, she has also worked her music into her partnership. She did this for Maybelline’s Brave Together campaign.

This campaign is a mental health initiative that seeks to destigmatize anxiety, depression, and therapy. McRae released the song She’s All I Wanna Be as part of the campaign.

The song tackles the topic of social media toxicity and jealousy. Though such topics can be uncomfortable, McRae was glad that the campaign was raising awareness for them.