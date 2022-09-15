Tate McRae stuns in white crop top and jeans in her bathroom

Tate McRae smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/AdMedia

In a recent social media share, Tate McRae looks amazing wearing a white crop top.

The Canadian singer is currently in New York City, attending a lot of fashion shows.

She recently decided to share a picture wearing a casual outfit, and everyone should take some inspiration from it.

She chose a simple white crop top with a black bra underneath for a brilliant fashion hack to add a little extra something to a casual everyday look.

McRae paired it with a cool pair of light blue mom jeans that featured interesting and unique pockets.

She put on a pair of thick black sunglasses with some silver details on the sides, matching her chrome manicure and rings.

Tate McRae stuns in a casual everyday look

The songwriter shared this picture on her Instagram Stories and added the caption, “morninnnn.”

She styled her dark brown hair into two braids with her bangs swept to either side.

She has recently attended many different fashion shows and awards, like Revolve’s brand presentation and the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.

Tate McRae stuns in new shared mirror selfie. Pic credits: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Tate McRae talks about the evolution of her career

McRae is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress who started her career by posting YouTube videos of her singing like fellow Canadian singers Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.

Her earliest videos are still on her YouTube channel and gained popularity when she was still attending school. She told DIY Magazine, “I remember getting so made fun of for posting my feelings and being vulnerable on the internet. But writing songs and sharing them online was like therapy for me.”

But despite this criticism, McRae kept doing what she loved the most: Music. She proved everyone wrong that she would never become a superstar. “I’m really grateful that I always had a mentality of not really giving a f**k about what other people thought.”

At 19 years old, McRae left her hometown in Canada and relocated to Los Angeles, California. She recalled she didn’t feel she was famous since most of her success happened online while she was in her bedroom during the early COVID-19 quarantine.

“Going out to LA and doing festivals for the first time was really weird. I was genuinely convinced there would be like, 50 people at my sets. I was beyond shocked to see 20,000 people in front of me at Lollapalooza. I told my mum after the show, ‘I have such a negative ego compared to other artists in LA, for how little I believe in my own success.'”