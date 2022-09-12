Tate McRae stuns in tight black dress

Tate McRae’s eyes sparkle for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Tate McRae stuns in a formfitting black dress for the red carpet.

The incredible Tate McRae is constantly giving us looks to talk about while she is at New York Fashion Week.

She recently attended the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary.

Said event included the presence of other big personalities like Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter, and many others.

The singer wore a shiny black silk dress that hugged her curves perfectly.

She accessorized the look with a chrome manicure, a sparkly pair of silver hoops, and some rings.

Tate McRae attends NYFW with her boyfriend

The 19-year-old singer recently shared a set of pictures on her Instagram feed of this look.

We can also see an elevator mirror selfie, where McRae is accompanied by her new boyfriend and professional hockey player, Cole Sillinger.

Sillinger is a 19-year-old American-Canadian professional ice hockey center for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official not long ago while on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The attractive couple posed for a selfie, as well as on the carpet, making their relationship a little more public.

Tate McRae becomes an ambassador for Maybelline

Before McRae even turned 19, she landed a very important role, an ambassador for the well-known makeup company Maybelline New York.

The brand announced on February 2022 that the Canadian singer and songwriter is the face of their new Vinyl INK liquid lip color.

McRae sat with PEOPLE Magazine and told them a little about her own makeup routine, “I moisturize my face, and then I just put on concealer, mascara, and brows. Then I go on with my day.”

When asked about when Maybelline first reached out to her she said, “I’ve obviously dreamed of being a face of a company like Maybelline my entire life. As a little girl, it’s such a big goal. I didn’t even think they knew who I was until they just reached out one day and were like, ‘We would love to work with you.’ I was so honored. Even my main song that’s a part of the campaign (“She’s All I Wanna Be”) talks about the toxicity of social media in comparison with other people and jealousy, which are really uncomfortable feelings to discuss. But they’re real. I think it’s really cool that we’re incorporating it into the campaign.”