Tate McRae stuns in plunging white crop top and miniskirt

Tate McRae looks stunning in a plunging white crop top and miniskirt.

The beautiful and talented singer has had a fantastic couple of months.

She has been traveling the world, singing, dancing, releasing new music, and making fans excited by sharing sneak peeks of possible new releases on TikTok.

McRae is now in New York for New York Fashion Week.

She shared a mirror selfie with her followers wearing a white crop top with belt-like attachments on the straps.

She is also wearing a matching white miniskirt with a slight cut-out in the front.

Tate McRae stuns for New York Fashion Week

It is finally that time of the year when we see our favorite celebrities get all dressed up to attend fashion events.

The 19-year-old is wearing an outfit from the brand Revolve in her new Instagram story to attend the brand’s presentation at Hudson Yards.

She accessorized this look with some pearl chokers and a puffy handbag.

She Canadian singer showed her excitement by putting some text over the picture saying, “hi new york. fashion week.” As well as tagging Revelove’s Instagram account and using the hashtag, “#revolvegallery.”

Tate McRae releases new album

Tate McRae’s career has been going on for quite some time despite her only being 19 years old.

She even is friends with one of the biggest pop stars at the moment, Olivia Rodrigo.

However, it is more recently that she started gaining the recognition that she very well deserves. She is not only a singer but also a songwriter and dancer that started her career at just 13 years old. She has come a long way.

In November 2021, the singer released the lead single, Feel Like S**t, from her debut album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, which was released this year in late May. The song charted in countries like Canada, Australia, the UK, Sweeden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands and now has over 100 million streams on Spotify.

In January 2022, she was nominated for not one, but three iHeart Radio Awards including Best New Pop Artist.

She later released her second single, She’s All I Wanna Be, which also ended up charting and debuted at no.52 in the US, becoming her highest debut to date.

You can now stream I Used to Think I Could Fly on your favorite music streaming service.