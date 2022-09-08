Tate McRae stuns in plunging green crop top and mini skirt

Tate McRae at MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Shawn Punch/AdMedia

Tate McRae looks absolutely stunning in a plunging green crop top and mini skirt.

The Canadian singer and songwriter attended this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, where she showed off her incredible long legs.

Not only that, but she hosted the pre-show as well.

Her outfit gives beautiful mermaid vibes with a modern twist. Her green crop top is longer on her right side, with an interesting pattern going down to her abdomen.

The same kind of symmetry is seen in her matching miniskirt.

Her long brown hair is styled in perfect soft curls falling down her back.

McRae shared pictures of her aqua look with her skin and tan glowing as she walked down the carpet with her Instagram followers.

She accessorized this look with just the bare minimum jewelry, putting on a bracelet, a couple of rings, and long, thin earrings.

She is not only a Canadian singer and songwriter but also a very talented dancer, and this outfit lets us see her abs and toned arms.

Lastly, she put on a pair of matching green heeled sandals that make her legs look longer than usual.

The 19-year-old captioned this picture by saying, “had the best time hosting the pre-show last night at the @vmas.”

Tate McRae releases new album

Tate McRae’s debut studio album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, was released on May 27, 2022.

This album had incredible singles like What Would You Do?, She’s All I Wanna Be, and Chaotic. Said album was met with positive reviews from the public and music critics and debuted at number thirteen on the US Billboard 200. Way to go, Tate!

GRAMMY.com chatted with McRae about her album and lyrics; she said, “I was going through my first heartbreak. There were so many factors that I was so confused, and I was having a full identity crisis. And then when I started writing music that was like, ‘Oh, this is how I’m feeling,’ that’s when it started to settle down a bit.”

In another interview, she was asked about the title of her debut album, and this is what she had to say, “I’ve always been obsessed with the concept of flying. It correlates back to the message of when you’re younger, how nothing seems impossible.”

I Used To Think I Can Fly is available to stream on music platforms Spotify and Apple Music.