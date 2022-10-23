Tate McRae strikes a pose before performing in the We Can Survive concert. Pic credit: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Tate McRae had rock and roll meets country style at the We Can Survive concert series this weekend.

While country may not be the Canadian singer-songwriter’s music style, she proved she could pull off major western vibes.

Tate donned a pair of tall black leather cowgirl boots on the red carpet ahead of her performance Saturday night.

Her thick silver hoops matched the silver outline on her pointed-toe boots.

We Can Survive held its ninth annual concert fundraiser in partnership with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Tate sang her latest single, uh oh, at the event.

Tate McRae looks country chic in black cowgirl boots ahead of her performance. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

Tate McRae goes country for charity

Tate kept it casual in cut-off blue jeans. The thigh-skimming denim shorts were ripped at the bottom for a bit of a grunge country look.

The 19-year-old globetrotter rocked an oversized black leather biker coat. She wore the jacket unzipped to show off part of her green and black striped knitted sweater.

The You Broke Me First singer had pink-tinted pursed lips and a swoop of light eyeshadow.

Tate braided her long brunette hair into two braids for the occasion. She had a sleek middle part and dark-winged eyeliner.

The famous dancer wasn’t the only one to attend the event wearing leather.

Singer Halsey showed off an all-leather look at the concert too. Halsey looked rocker-chic in a tight black crop top and matching leather gloves, while Tate kept it more cowgirl casual.

Tate McRae performs her latest single

As part of the benefit, Tate performed her latest single, uh oh, for the audience.

It was her first time performing the song, which debuted two weeks ago, live.

Tate was part of the star-studded music lineup that night which included Halsey, Weezer, Alanis Morrisette, and Garbage were some of the other acts there.

Tate did an almost complete wardrobe change before going on stage. She went from country to sporty and swapped her leather jacket for a red and white sports jersey with white numbering.

Tate also donned a pair of baggy jeans and fingerless white and black gloves for the concert.

She wore her hair pulled back into a single braid down her back and kept on her pair of silver hoop earrings during her killer performance.