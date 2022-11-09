Tate McRae looks incredible with brown hair and natural makeup as she snaps a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Canadian singer Tate McRae recently showed off her incredible style for a magazine photoshoot.

The She’s All I Wanna Be singer posed for Euphoria magazine in different looks and proved to her followers that she knows about fashion as well as music and performing.

First, she could be seen wearing a beautiful pink top with red flowers and a big rose in the middle of her chest, which she finished with a red bra underneath. Tate revealed her incredible dancer body by wearing a matching miniskirt that made her legs look miles long.

For shoewear, she opted for a pair of black sandals with ankle straps and feathers for decorations.

In another picture, she continued this pink moment with a skintight dress that featured a long scrunch going all the way down the middle.

To add a little more drama, she added a pair of matching gloves and opted for only two chain bracelets as accessories.

Tate McRae wows in an all-red outfit for Euphoria magazine

Her dark brown hair was longer than ever, which fell flawlessly down her back.

Tate posted several pictures of this photoshoot on her Instagram which now has 2.1 million followers.

For the last outfit of the post, she wore a red tank top with matching leather pants and chic metallic silver platform heels. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings, three chockers, and some rings also adorned to her french black manicure.

The songwriter removed her black sunglasses to reveal the pretty violet eyeshadow she had on her eyelids, as well as her perfectly shaped brows. Her cheeks were super rosy and her lips remained natural but glossy.

In the caption of this post, Tate gave a shoutout to the magazine, as well as the entire team that made this cover possible.

Tate McRae becomes a brand ambassador for Maybelline

For being only 19 years old, Tate has done so much.

Not only has she gained millions of followers all over her social media and reached incredibly high numbers for each one of her songs, but now she has also become part of the beauty community.

Earlier this year the singer became the new brand ambassador of Maybelline New York, as well as the face of their Vinyl Ink liquid lip color.

She told People magazine about this opportunity, “I’ve obviously dreamed of being a face of a company like Maybelline my entire life. As a little girl, it’s such a big goal. I didn’t even think they knew who I was, until they just reached out one day and were like, ‘We would love to work with you.’ I was so honored.”