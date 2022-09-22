Tate McRae shows off abs in black crop top

Tate McRae stuns in a crop top and shorts for new music. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/AdMedia

Tate McRae stunned her fans on social media once again this week.

The What Would You Do? singer has been teasing a new song for a few weeks now, and it will finally be out soon.

She posed against a bathroom mirror wearing a black crop top that she layered with an oversized white shirt. She let the crop top show by only buttoning up the first bottom, right underneath the collar.

McRae put on a pair of white cotton shorts with a black belt around her waist, showing off her abs.

She accessorized with a silver chain, bracelet, and some rings and hoop earrings.

Her voluminous brown curly hair falls over her shoulder, making her look incredible.

Tate McRae poses for pictures amid new single

The 19-year-old released her debut album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, a few months ago, and she doesn’t seem to want to stop releasing music any time soon.

She announced her new single Uh Oh will be coming out September 30 after teasing her fans constantly on TikTok.

In a recently shared Instagram post, McRae gave us all a little sneak peek of the lyrics by captioning her post, “told u i was gonna get u right back, oh u don’t really like that? presave link in bio.”

Tate McRae talks about her music

The Canadian singer and songwriter was born to make music for a living.

She first started as a dancer, but later, she began writing and posting videos of herself playing the piano and singing original songs. This brought a lot of unwanted comments for McRae, but she kept doing what she loved the most despite other people’s opinions.

Her song You Broke Me First has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, giving McRae the pop princess title. But this success might seem a little new to her since she began blowing up when the world faced some hard times due to COVID-19. All that time she spent in her bedroom paid off well because now that things are slowly returning to normal, she is finally seeing the fruits of her effort come to life.

She told People Magazine, “It’s really interesting because as one of my first songs was blowing up, I was actually still at home. I think performing has been the weirdest realization because for the longest time I thought that no one was listening to my music.”

It might be safe to say people were, in fact, listening.