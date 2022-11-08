Tate McRae looks beautiful with thick and sharp eyeliner as she snaps a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Rising pop singer Tate McRae teases a few changes coming while posing in a black and white outfit.

Tate recently released her latest single Uh Oh and as always, she had to take some pictures for the single’s cover and to promote it as well.

This time, she chose a black bra and underwear that she layered with a white button-up shirt that she left open.

The singer showed off her incredibly toned dancer legs as she lay on the floor of what seemed to be a bathroom.

She put on a pair of long white socks that she scrunched to the bottom and some high shiny leather heels with ankle straps.

Her long dark hair was styled in waves and her makeup was simple yet eye-catching.

Tate McRae wows in corset top for mirror selfie

Tate put on a little bit of black eyeshadow in the outer corner of her eyes to make them appear bigger, as well as some added blush on her cheeks and nude lipstick.

She accessorized her metallic long nails with some silver rings and matched them to the bracelets on her wrists.

For another picture that the singer included in this Instagram camera dump, she put on a white laced corset top with sheer panels and delicate lace decorations around her shoulder area.

To accessorize this look, she wore a silver chain choker and a gold ring to adorn her fresh manicure.

Her long hair was styled straight and over her shoulder as she snapped a mirror selfie.

Tate’s most recent single peaked at number 77 on Spotify and has now over 19 million streams.

Tate McRae and Tiesto partner with Atlantis The Royal for new single

The 19-year-old can’t stop releasing hit song after hit song.

She recently announced that she will be collaborating with worldwide-known DJ Tiesto for a new single titled 10:35.

The two of them joined forces and then headed to Dubai’s new ultra-luxury resort Atlantis The Royal to film the music video for the single that premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, Paramount Times Square Billboards, and MTV Biggest Pop.

The singer looked incredible in different outfits and showed off her incredible dance moves to remind her fans that she was a dancer for most of her life before turning over to music.

You can now watch the official music video of 10:35 on YouTube.