Canadian singer Tate McRae is one of music’s rising stars who keep leveling up.

The 19-year-old, who released her debut album I used to think I could fly last year, is currently taking over the charts with her recent collaboration with Tiesto titled 10:35.

Since emerging onto the scene, Tate has already won herself several awards and racked up platinum singles.

The she’s all i wanna be hitmaker has been taking an interest in fashion recently and continues to impress with her outfit choices.

For her latest Instagram upload, Tate rocked a colorful number that definitely didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 72,400 likes and over 540 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

Tate McRae shined bright in bold prints and a Tweety Bird sweater

In an IG upload consisting of three images, Tate showed off two outfits. In the first and third slides, she wore a bright yellow fluffy sweater that featured the cartoon character Tweety on the front. Underneath, she sported a zebra-print shirt, which could be seen poking out the top and bottom of her sweater.

Tate opted for many accessories, including a chain necklace, numerous rings, and dangling gold earrings. She styled her brunette locks down with a middle part and rocked a glossy lip.

Tate kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of polish.

In both images, she posed in front of a tower of lockers. In the third slide, in particular, she was snapped from the side while holding onto a black bag with gold detailing.

In the second pic, Tate was seen wearing a completely different outfit. The singer-songwriter donned a skimpy pink bra top that was low-cut at the front with a cropped denim jacket over the top.

To complete the look, Tate wore a pair of white loose-fitted shorts that fell just below the knee area and lace-up sneakers.

She covered her eyes with black shades and tied her hair up.

In a snapshot that captured her from head to toe, Tate posed in front of a large window with MCM written behind her.

“do u like my tweetie bird sweater,” she captioned her post.

In the tags, Tate credited designer MCM, makeup artist Lilly Keys, hairstylist Ryan Richman for helping her achieve this look, and the photographer baeth.

Tate McRae has teamed up with MCM for their latest campaign

With a music career that is going swimmingly well come the deals with major brands.

Tate, who was announced as the face of Maybelline last year, is now fronting the latest MCM campaign for their SS23 collection.

“I’ve been a performer all my life – I was always dancing, singing, writing songs. What I do is about expressing myself, being my true self and clothes have a big impact on the way I feel and present this,” she told ELLE Canada.

“As a singer-songwriter, performing in front of crowds of thousands of people, and stepping into the public eye at a young age, the power of clothes has always been something I’m very aware of,” Tate continued.

Bags that Tate can be seen modeling vary in price on the brand’s website, ranging from over $1,000.