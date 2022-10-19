Tate McRae looks incredible with a small eyeliner wing. Pic credit: @tatemcrae/Instagram

The What Would You Do? singer Tate McRae leaves everyone with their jaw on the floor.

For a 19-year-old, she is quite successful as a singer and dancer. Not long ago, she released her debut studio album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, and it keeps breaking records.

McRae has been traveling a lot lately and recently shared some pictures to show off her incredible style.

The singer wears a sheer black dress with a black bra underneath in this picture.

She carried around a black bag and accessorized it with a bracelet and a ring.

Her brown hair was down and styled in very loose natural waves.

Tate McRae poses in crop top and skirt showing off her abs

In another picture, Tate McRae could be seen wearing a grey cotton skirt that looked super comfortable and allowed her to show off her abs.

She wore a black bikini top underneath a cropped long-sleeve top. The blue top was sheer and had the number 78 in red across her chest.

She accessorized this look with some black shades sitting on the top of her head and the same black bag as before.

For footwear, she opted for a classy pair of white sneakers with white socks.

With this last look, the dancer posed in an aquarium and captioned this post, “she’s a worldwide traveler.”

Tate McRae talks about her music and opening up for Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae’s dreams seem to have come true at a very young age.

The artist opened for fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes for his tour. What an accomplishment. She showed her excitement for that in an interview with Seventeen magazine by saying, “It’s literally f**king wild.”

She was later asked about the vulnerability her songs on her debut album have. McRae opened up a little more about how she felt, “It was very stressful, I’m not gonna lie. I’m one of the most indecisive people on the planet. […] And I think it’s crazy when something so vulnerable and personal gets released into the world because it’s out of your hands. It belongs to the listeners now and that’s really terrifying but exciting.”

Listen to the 13 vulnerable tracks by McRae’s debut studio album, I Used To Think I Could fly, which is out now on all music streaming platforms.