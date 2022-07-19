Tarsha Whitmore in string bikini with irresistible offer

Tarsha Whitmore poses close-up. Pic credit: @tarsha.whitmore/Instagram

Tarsha Whitmore is stunning in a hot red bikini as she twins with a girlfriend and offers fans a too-good-to-miss deal.

The Filipina-Australian model, 22, is fresh from shouting out her birthday and swimwear brand – while Tarsha rose to fame via standard fast fashion influencing on Instagram, she’s seized a business opportunity via her Ola The Label swimwear brand.

Posting over the weekend, Tarsha thrilled her 1 million followers as she stunned in a string two-piece, offering fans a discount – sadly, though, the offer has now expired.

Tarsha posed on a caramel-colored couch with fellow bombshell Samantha Rayner. Both ladies were flaunting their assets and sizzling tans while in tiny swim pieces – Tarsha sat over on the left as she flaunted her taut abs and toned legs, also rocking massive bouffant hair via a 60s-style bun.

Looking flawless as she reminded fans of her good looks, the Oh Polly ambassador took to her caption, writing:

“My birthday weekend sale is now live! 22% off site-wide until July 17 11:59PM AEST ❤️🎉🥰.”

Tarsha’s brand also retails lingerie, telling shoppers: “Ola The Label is known for our second skin intimates and elevated essentials, we proudly celebrate the freedom of being your authentic self. Ola is on a mission to help women around the world feel unapologetically sexy again.”

Offering a little background info, the brand adds: “Founded by two best friends with a shared desire for inclusive and everlasting collections, Ola The Label was created for women, by women. Beginning with a promise for every person to fall back in love with themselves, we have mindfully designed each piece to complement every journey: from being a friend, sister, mother to a lover.”

Tarsha Whitmore shows off hot bikini body

Back in June, while promoting her label, Tarsha updated with a sizzling string bikini shot as she posed amid decking and poolside. Stunning in the sun and tagging herself in Gold Coast, Queensland, Tarsha brought the heat from Down Under, confirming that red is her favorite color.

“My favourite colour yet is now live @theolathelabel 🥰 thank you for all the support so far!” she wrote.

Also making regular headlines for her swimwear looks is fellow Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse, who follows Tarsha. Whitmore’s Instagram is also kept tabs on by country singer and fellow clothing and swim designer Jessie James Decker. For more from Tarsha, give her Instagram a follow.