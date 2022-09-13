Taraji P. Henson shows off incredible curves in animal print bikini

Taraji P. Henson has been rocking a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Taraji P. Henson looks stunning in a racy snap that shows off her incredible curves in an animal print bikini.

The actress claims to “miss you summer already” in the sexy snap where she poses on a yacht.

Taraji strokes her hand provocatively through her hair and stares demurely at the camera.

Behind her is an idyllic view of white cliffs and azure blue waters.

There’s no doubt the 51-year-old is looking amazing and followers were quick to react.

Tracie Jade said, “HOT DAMN!!!! 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍,” while Niecy Nash followed up with, “So fineeeee 😍 🔥.”

Taraji, who took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2008 for the Curious Case of Benjamin Button, has been rocking the bikini look a lot of late.

Soul sisters’ summer fun

Monsters and Critics told how she was spotted on a yacht in Italy sporting a skimpy string two-piece with soul legend Mary J. Blige.

Mary was seen dancing with a glass of bubbly in one hand.

Pic credit: @tarajiphenson/Instagram

Taraji, meanwhile, looked equally beautiful in a pink and yellow bikini tied behind her neck for a stylish appearance.

Their friendship has gone back many years, and in 2019, Mary opened up about how Taraji was instrumental in her successful transition from a music star to an award-winning actor. She has also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, taking home the award for Mudbound in 2018.

When Henson got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blige called her friend an inspiration.

Taraji P. Henson is loved by the stars

There’s been plenty of affection going around for Taraji of late, made clear in our recent story about former basketball ace Lamar Odom saying he loved her wile shading Khloe Kardashian.

While doing an interview with Page Six for his latest reality TV stint, College Hill: Celebrity Edition on BET, Lamar was asked about his love life. Lamar had to admit which of his exes he wants to reunite with the most.

The answer was not Khloe. Lamar chose Taraji.

“I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love,” he expressed. “Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again.”

Lamar and Taraji dated for several months back in 2009, right before he met and married Khloe. When he was reflecting on his love for his two exes, Lamar threw some serious shade at Khloe and her famous family.

“I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up. Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think… I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloe does,” the former NBA player shared with the website.