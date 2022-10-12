Tara Reid stuns braless in strapless gown for parking garage singalong

Tara Reid has been singing a lot lately and sharing it with her fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Tara Reid has a lot of projects in the works right now, but that hasn’t stopped the American Pie star from taking time out to treat her fans to a song.

Well, actually, a few songs because she’s clearly found TikTok and seems to really enjoy sharing her vocal abilities with her fans there.

This time around, Tara was wearing a gorgeous strapless dress made by Gomez-Gracia that she wore for LA Fashion Week. She was actually spotted wearing this same dress earlier in the week while out to dinner at Craig’s with her boyfriend, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, and a group of friends.

While singing along with her close pal John from the duo Jedward, Tara serenaded everyone with Toxic.

The pair were down in a parking garage with John straddling a motorcycle while Tara leaned back against a concrete pillar and poured her heart into a capella version of the Britney Spears hit.

The video, which was shared on Monday with Tara’s more than 239,000 TikTok followers, has already amassed 1.9 million views, more than 22,900 likes and over 2700 comments.

Tara Reid has been singing on TikTok a lot lately

Tara Reid’s rendition of Toxic is just the latest for the 46-year-old actress. She also has her own versions of the Oasis hit Wonderwall, The Beatles’ Here Comes the Sun, as well as the lesser known You Don’t Love Me by Dawn Penn.

There’s a lot of other content as well, like clips from American Pie, Van Wilder, and Josie and the Pussycats.

Tara also has shared random videos of herself in the ocean, and a couple of videos from a reunion with her American Pie co-star Thomas Ian Nicholas.

Tara Reid is pushing for a Josie and the Pussycats sequel

Considering how many posts Tara has made about her time working on the Josie and the Pussycats movie, it should surprise absolutely no one that she really wants to make a sequel.

So much so that the Sharknado actress made a TikTok video about that too.

In the short clip, Tara is wearing movie merch to show her devotion to the cult classic and says, “Hey guys, who wants to see a sequel to Josie and the Pussycats? Let us know in the comments below, and hopefully, we can get it done.”

It turns out that a Josie and the Pussycats sequel, or rather a spinoff, did get pitched a little over two years ago. Unfortunately, the movie did not end up getting made.