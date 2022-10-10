Tara Reid goes braless in dress with thigh-high slits

Tara Reid stunned in her daring outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeSadou/AdMedia

Tara Reid looked sensational as she enjoyed a night out in a braless dress with thigh-high slits.

The American Pie star was visiting Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with her boyfriend, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, and friends.

Tara looked relaxed and happy as she sashayed to the eatery in her sparkling outfit.

Her daring get-up was cut open up one side revealing a tanned and toned leg.

Tara wore her blonde hair down across her bare shoulders and accessorized with a necklace and bracelets on both wrists.

And her dress was belted at the waist to accentuate her curves fully.

Tara Reid wants Josie and the Pussycats sequel

Actress Tara has tried to revive interest in her 2001 movie Josie and the Pussycats.

The cult film never enjoyed the same huge success as the American Pie flicks, which catapulted Tara to stardom.

But Comicbook quotes the 46-year-old as saying it’s “probably my favorite movie.”

And she took to Tik Tok recently to try and drum up interest.

In a video that was seen more than 3 million times and got more than 41k likes, Tara asked followers who wanted to see a sequel to the film and urged them to “let us know in the comments below.”

Tara Reid’s Marriage Boot Camp struggles

Tara starred in the 2016 edition of the reality show Marriage Boot Camp with her then-boyfriend, Dean May.

Monsters and Critics revealed how she seemed to struggle while filming the show.

In one disturbing episode, she seemed to have a nervous breakdown in behind-the-scenes footage.

The clip showed her arguing with the show’s executive producer Adam Freeman, who tells her, “I don’t know 90% of what you’re talking about.”

Tara then insists her lover Dean is full of “bulls***” before singing, “He’s Dean May. He’s cool. He’s going to be famous now…f*** that! I was wrong in my opinion about him.”

The feeling was clearly not mutual, though, as separate footage saw Dean vowing, “I would never leave her. Even if she pushed me away and said the meanest things to me ever, I’d still f***ing be there for her. I have a thick skin. I don’t care.”

We also shared how Tara didn’t even turn up at the start of filming, and Dean had to go and try to retrieve her from a film set.

He told the show, “In my relationship, Tara’s work takes precedence a lot. This happens with Tara every single time, so I’m used to it by now.”