Social media influencer Tania Torres brought her beauty and her incredible physique to a popular Miami hotspot.

Tania was in Miami’s artistic Wynwood neighborhood this week to let loose at the Mexican-inspired restaurant, Mayami.

Tania shared some snaps of her look for the evening on Instagram, and she looked smoking hot.

The brunette beauty posed under Mayami’s wooden arches with fluorescent lights to strike several poses.

She was clad in a black, off-the-shoulder minidress that accentuated her enviable curves and paired it with some heeled sandals.

Tania’s first shot saw the model smiling as she stared directly at the camera’s lens. She held one arm near her hair, showing off her bling for the evening, including a gleaming wristwatch, some chunky gold bracelets, a choker necklace, and chandelier earrings.

Model Tania Torres brings the heat to Miami in a black minidress

Tania secured her long, dark hair in a high ponytail with loose waves cascading down her back. A slide right showed Tania with a more serious expression as she turned to the side to show off her head-to-toe ensemble.

The thigh-skimming length of Tania’s dress highlighted her curvy figure as she stood in front of a decorative wall full of gold roses with lights reading, “Otra Noche En Mayami,” translating to, “Another night in Mayami.”

For her third and final shot, Tania struck a flirty pose, placing one hand against the wall and the other behind her head. Tania flashed her pearly white smile as she playfully kicked up one leg for the beautiful image.

Tania is a Fashion Nova ambassador

Tania’s online presence continues to grow as the IG model has partnered with Fashion Nova as an influencer. The brand featured her in one of their posts from 2020, seen below, featuring Tania modeling a gorgeous white bikini.

The caption for the ad reads, “It’s That Bikini Life 👙⁠Search: ‘Jacuzzi Nights 2 Piece Bikini’ Tag your best FN ‘fit with @kim-wallaceNova #FashionNova and show us what you’ve got like @itstaniatorres!⁠ ✨www.FashionNova.com✨.”

Fashion Nova, which touts itself as “the world’s leading quick-to-market apparel and lifestyle brand,” has also been worn by celebrities and models such as Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Saweetie.

With her sensational physique, a flair for fashion, and comfortability in front of the camera, Tania has proven why she’s the perfect candidate to promote Fashion Nova.

Tania also plugs Dream Boutique Designs in her Instagram bio. The brand sells women’s apparel and swimwear, as well as Mommy and Me outfits for mom, dad, and baby.

Tania currently boasts 181,000 followers on Instagram, and with her growing social media presence, she’s definitely an IG model to keep an eye on.