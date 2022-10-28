Tana Mongeau shows off her incredible figure in a plunging red swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

You can always count on Tana Mongeau to serve a look, and this time she was giving major Batwaych vibes.

The 24-year-old slipped into a plunging red swimsuit that hugged her body and accentuated her fantastic figure.

The YouTuber star has been sending pulses racing ever since she first shot to fame back in 2015.

Showing off another stunning swimsuit look, Tana seemed to channel her inner Pamela Anderson for her latest picture.

The beauty posted a series of sultry snaps to her Instagram today, rocking a plunging red swimsuit for her 5.7 million followers.

Tana looked nothing short of sensational in the red one-piece as she paid homage to fellow blonde bombshell Pamela.

Tana Mongeau channels Pamela Anderson in red plunging swimsuit

The influencer showed off her sculpted figure in the bright red number, which was adorned with the OG Baywatch logo on the left side.

The swimsuit featured a plunging scoop, showing off plenty of skin. It was also high-cut at the legs, baring Tana’s killer curves.

Keeping in with her beach babe ensemble, Tana’s long blonde locks featured dark roots and were styled in a gorgeous wave, falling over her tanned shoulders.

For makeup, she rocked a set of super thin ’90s brows and a heavily-lined nude lip, and her tanned complexion gave her the perfect beach vibes.

In the other snaps, Tana can be seen posing up a storm next to Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey, who looked just as incredible.

His razor-sharp abs were on full show as he worked the camera alongside Tana.

Tana Mongeau and Harry Jowsey’s relationship

Most of the rumors started when Tana called out Harry’s ex Francesca Farago in 2021 for allegedly insisting she take down a video posted of her and Harry, as Dexterto reported.

Since then, they have been posting a lot of content together, with the two often seen getting very close to one another.

Speaking to The Things in 2021, Harry was asked if they were ever tempted to be anything more than friends.

The Australian reality star said, “Honestly, from day one, we were just homies.”

Tana Mongeau’s previous Baywatch homage

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Tana pay tribute to Pamela.

She recently posted a behind-the-scenes sizzling selfie of herself in the Baywatch outfit.

In an Instagram Story post, Tana wore a sweater to conceal her red swimsuit and asked fans, “Who am I being today?” before revealing her stunning look in a follow-up pic.