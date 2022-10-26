Tana Mongeau rocked her swimsuit. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tana Mongeau has had a serious Baywatch vibe going as of late, and she was at it again as she hit the town dressed to look like the show’s legend Pamela Anderson.

The influencer likes to experiment with different looks and often enjoys impersonating the stars.

For this outing, Tana donned a red swimsuit just like Pamela wore on the hit 90s show for a bit of fancy dress fun.

The 24-year-old also styled her hair like Pamela’s and had dark eye shadow to emphasize the blonde bombshell image.

In a snap posted to her Instagram Stories, Tana struck a wacky pose with model Presley Walker, who was dressed up as Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat.

Tana’s daring red outfit showed off her curves as she gazed up at Presley and let her tongue loll out, looking over the moon next to the model.

Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana further alluded to the pair’s chemistry by placing Presley’s Instagram handle on the bottom of the pic and adding a love heart emoji.

The two certainly seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as Presley let his arm rest across Tana’s shoulder, and she pushed up close to him.

Tana Mongeau’s Baywatch homage

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Tana pay tribute to Pamela.

She recently posted a sizzling selfie of herself at home in the Baywatch outfit.

In an Instagram Story post, Tana wore a sweater to conceal her red swimsuit and asked fans, “Who am I being today?” before revealing her stunning look in a follow-up pic.

To be fair, she was already looking like the TV icon with her waved blonde hair and heavily-lined lips.

And there was no doubt she suited the look with the swimsuit perfectly accentuating her amazing curves.

Tana Mongeau sizzles in swimwear

It’s little wonder Tana likes to dress up as the classic Baywatch babe because she always looks good in swimwear.

She thrilled her fans recently with a bikini pic on an Italian yacht.

The sizzling shot saw her look as stunning as the fantastic Italian scenery as she reclined in a revealing black two-piece.

Tana looked perfectly at ease as she soaked up the sun with a wineglass in one hand and had her Christian Dior bag resting near her.

Behind her, dark blue waters led to a stunning coastline and a cloudless sky.

Tana accessorized the look with a black bucket hat and shades.