Tana’s latest look is sensational as she dons a figure-hugging LBD. Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau looked phenomenal as she strutted through West Hollywood last night, rocking a tiny LBD.

The YouTube star added a modern twist to the classic little black dress as she showed off some major skin.

Tana has become one of the boldest and most exciting influencers since breaking into the world of social media back in 2015.

Her 5.7 million Instagram fans can always rely on the blonde beauty to update them with her latest daring look.

The vlogger has been spotted rocking some of the trendiest designer looks available, and people more than ever are curious to see what ensemble she is going to wear next.

While out in West Hollywood last night for the White Fox party, the 24-year-old left little to the imagination as she bared her abs in a sultry LBD.

Tana Mongeau sizzles in LBD

The figure-hugging dress had a massive midsection cutout that showed off her busty physique.

The Internet personality styled her luscious platinum blonde locks into a gorgeous loose wave, with strands cascading down her barely covered chest.

Tana slipped into a pair of knee-length black boots, which were adorned with straps and studs.

Tana Mongeau wows in plunging LBD while out in West Hollywood. Pic credit: Frank Vasquez/BACKGRID

For accessories, she opted for huge silver hoop earrings, which perfectly framed her stunning face.

Her makeup was as flawless as ever, as she wore large eyelashes and a smokey eye, as well as a nude lip.

Tana recently spoke about her daring style, saying she loves fashion that makes others feel ‘uncomfortable’ and things that might be considered ugly by many.

Speaking to Insider, she said, “I like any fashion that makes people feel uncomfortable. I think it’s cool. I love anything crazy. I love the ski-mask trend, I love Crocs, I love Uggs. I love those Maison Margiela boots with the toes — the Tabis — a lot of people hate those, but I love them. I think they’re incredible.”

Tana Mongeau’s relationships

In addition to her career as an influencer, singer, and YouTuber, Tana made headlines in 2019 as her viewers watched her relationship unfold with fellow YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

The couple, who split in 2020, claimed to have dated for attention and views. At the time, along with regularly producing YouTube videos, Tana was starring in the reality TV show MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21.

But Tana and Jake shocked some of their followers when they were reported to have married in a Las Vegas ceremony. Similar to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Vegas nuptials, the ceremony was not legally binding.

The couple later took to YouTube to share they were taking a break from their relationship though they would remain close friends.

Since then, the influencer has had many highly publicized relationships and breakups with stars like the Disney alum Bella Thorne.