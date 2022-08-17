Tana Mongeau stuns in a plaid bathroom bikini

Tana Mongeau shares a bathroom selfie in a tiny, pink plaid bikini while on vacation. Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau proves she’s in on this summer’s plaid trend. Tana, whose career was launched on YouTube after gaining recognition for her “story time” videos in which she shared glimpses of her life, is no stranger to a good bikini photo.

Taking a cue from Kendall Jenner, Tana sizzles in a tiny plaid bathing suit while on a European vacation.

In addition to her career as an influencer, singer, and YouTuber, Tana made headlines in 2019 as her viewers watched her relationship unfold with fellow YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

The couple, who split in 2020, claimed to have dated for attention and views. At the time, along with regularly producing YouTube videos, Tana was starring in the reality TV show MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21.

But Tana and Jake shocked some of their followers when they were reported to have married in a Las Vegas ceremony.

Similar to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Vegas nuptials, the ceremony was not legally binding.

The couple later took to YouTube to share they were taking a break from their relationship though they would remain close friends.

Since then, the influencer has had many highly publicized relationships and breakups with stars like the Disney alum Bella Thorne.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tana Mongeau enjoys vacation in Ibiza, Spain, with friends, including ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne. Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau snaps pic of itsy-bitsy plaid bikini

This week, 24-year-old Tana gave her 5.7 million Instagram followers a front-row seat to her vacation in Ibiza, Spain.

In addition to pictures of her days spent on yachts and tanning on the beach, Tana posed for a quick bathroom selfie to capture a photo of herself.

The image she shared on her Instagram Stories showed the YouTuber wearing a triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted bottoms.

Tana kept the accessories minimal with a black Chanel bucket hat, oversized sunglasses, and a white button-down shirt casually draped around her arms.

Tana appeared to be having fun with friends during her trip, but the vacation may also have been an opportunity to rekindle things with her ex-girlfriend Bella.

Is Tana still in love with her ex?

The blonde bombshell seems to be hinting that a reconciliation may be in the cards for her and Bella.

Over the past week, Tana has shared two posts featuring her ex. In one video, the pair seems to be getting a bit cozy while vacationing together.

However, the most explicit evidence that Tana may be working to rekindle the relationship came when she took to Instagram to share a private text exchange.

In the third image of her post, an unknown person asks, “R u in love w ur ex again.” The influencer replies “totes” along with a photo of herself and Bella.

While neither starlet has commented on the future of their relationship, it seems as though Tana is making her intentions known. It looks like the ball is now in Bella’s court.