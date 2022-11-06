Tana Mongeau celebrates Josie Canseco’s birthday in a plaid mini-skirt. Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau rocked a distressed plaid mini-skirt for a night out this week.

The online personality was spotted leaving Fleur Room lounge with friends in West Hollywood. Tana was celebrating her friend and fellow influencer, Josie Canseco’s, 26th birthday.

Tana opted for something a bit different than a typical little black party dress for the occasion.

The 24-year-old went for more of a casual look. She paired her blue, black, and white plaid skirt with a cozy white sweater.

The YouTube star added to her ensemble when she donned a pair of all-black plastic sunglasses. Tana turned back to smile as she stepped into a waiting car.

Tana further accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and a white ribbon braided through her long hair.

Tana wore her bleach-blonde hair parted in the middle and woven into two loose hanging braids.

Tana Mongeau goes back to plaid

The influencer often keeps it a bit more casual when it comes to her fashion choices, and Josie’s birthday was no exception.

Although she went a little risque with her skirt selection, Tana kept it interesting and cozy with her outfit’s top half by sporting a cut-off white sweater. Her top featured an open arm on each side so that the sleeves of her sweater looked like hand warmers.

Tana paired the thigh-skimming plaid skirt with chunky black loafers and above-the-ankle white tube socks.

Her dark lashes popped for a dramatic look, and she wore a swoop of shiny light pink lip gloss.

Tana seems to have an affinity for plaid. Over the summer, she shared a mirror selfie in a stunning pink and black plaid bathing suit.

Tana launches new wine

Tana has been keeping busy with her vlogs and appearances as well as her new business venture: canned wine.

Tana launched the canned wine brand, Dizzy, back in January of this year.

The brand is marketed towards twenty-somethings who evidently don’t know or appreciate the feeling of power one can get drinking out of a simple stemmed wine glass.

Dizzy is branded as a “modern interpretation of California bubbles.”