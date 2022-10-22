Tana Mongeau showed off a Baywatch look in a fun new snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Social media star Tana Mongeau got pulses racing as she posed for a new snap in which she channeled her inner Pam Anderson.

The 24-year-old stunner showed off her incredible figure in a red swimsuit as she posed for a mirror selfie on social media.

Tana donned the red one-piece as she paid homage to fellow blonde bombshell and Baywatch icon Pamela.

She held her phone high to snap the photo wearing the swimwear which hugged her body and accentuated her amazing figure.

The swimsuit featured a plunging scoop neck that bared the YouTube star’s chest and was high-cut at the legs showcasing Tana’s curves.

Her long blonde locks fell over her shoulder and were styled in a gorgeous beach wave, in keeping with her beach babe costume.

Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

In the background behind Tana, a clothing rack could be seen with a long dress hanging from the rail and a fluffy pink hat resting on the corner.

A large Hello Kitty rug covered the floor, but it was Tana’s Baywatch look that grabbed all of the attention.

She wrote on the mirror selfie, which was shared via Instagram Stories, “for those who guessed baywatch u ate.”

Tana Mongeau wows as she channels Pamela Anderson

In an earlier Instagram Story post, she snapped a close-up selfie and asked fans, “who am i being today.”

In the snap, Tana wore a light gray sweater that hid her red Baywatch swimsuit in order to conceal the biggest clue from fans.

But it wouldn’t take fans long to guess her identity, as she rocked a set of thin 90s brows, a blonde wave with a dark root, and a heavily-lined nude lip, she was a dead-ringer Baywatch star.

Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

She followed up with another sizzling selfie, this time without her sweater, and her transformation into the 90s icon was obvious.

The social media star looked stunning as Pam, holding up the phone with her gorgeous toned arms and showing off her curves in the daring neckline.

Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau sizzles in plunging minidress as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe

This wasn’t the first time Tana had dressed up as a famous blonde, recently sharing snaps to her social media as she took on the image of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

She posted a series of images dressed as the Hollywood starlet, posing with a friend who donned a JFK mask and cleverly captioned the images, “Marilyn Mongeau x Jeff F. Kennedy.”

The star rocked a white minidress with a halterneck style top that plunged at the neck, highlighting Tana’s famous curves.

She styled her blonde tresses in a beautiful soft curl, and she channeled Marilyn by sporting a bright red lip and her infamous beauty mark above her lip.

A swipe right saw the pair strutting their stuff on the street as they walked to their destination, with Tana rocking a pair of fire-engine red stilettos which matched her gorgeous lip color.

She accessorized the look with a string of pearls around her neck, a pair of large pearl stud earrings, and a glitzy silver bracelet on her wrist.

The friends looked relaxed and happy as they posed for the pictures, laughing and smiling together for selfies.

A few more swipes and Tana could be seen barefoot in the busty dress, having gotten fed up with her sky-high shoes. She pouted, looking sad, and held the high heels in the air with her left hand.

The post was a hit, garnering over 416k likes from her 5.7 million loyal Instagram followers.