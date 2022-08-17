Tana Mongeau poses in red lingerie to show off club bathtub

Tana Mongeau is living the Ibiza life and dressed appropriately in red lingerie. Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

YouTube personality Tana Mongeau is in Ibiza and living her best life as the popular influencer caught a glimpse of a view she enjoyed– her reflection.

The influencer is currently in Ibiza, Spain, where she has taken advantage of the colorful nightlife, 24-hour parties, and lavish bathrooms.

Tana has been partying on a yacht in tiny bikinis and celebrating onshore in lingerie.

She shared a photo on her Instagram Story where her lacy ensemble matched the decor of the bathroom. Tana wore a red lacy bustier and a matching skirt featuring tulle.

Her blonde hair was in loose waves with a pair of sunglasses on her head. Tana stopped and caught an optical illusion in a bathroom, revealing three images of herself.

She gave her fans something to ponder and wrote in white text over the photo, “imagine 3 of me.”

She added, “also the bathtub in the club bathroom?”

Tana appeared to reunite with her ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, who also appeared on her Instagram feed.

However, all good things must come to an end, and so did Tana’s trip to Ibiza– she left today.

Famous faces and partygoers love Ibiza

Ibiza is off the coast of Spain as part of the Balearic Islands. Situated in the Mediterranean Sea, the party island offers scenic views and a beautiful climate.

But most people don’t go to Ibiza for the views; they go for the nightlife.

During the summer, Ibiza comes alive with the top DJs in the world playing residencies at local clubs each night.

This year, Calvin Harris is doing a residency at hotspot Ushuaïa Ibiza. Each Friday, lucky partiers can see the top-selling DJ at the club until Calvin’s final show on September 2nd.

Another person who used to frequent Ibiza as a partier but now attends as a DJ is Tana’s friend, Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton headlines shows as DJ in Ibiza

Paris Hilton often plays shows in Ibiza and has a lot of experience on the island.

She shared with White Ibiza her favorite place to DJ on the island.

Paris said, “Foam & Diamonds! There’s nothing compared to playing in that room. I play all around the world, I do shows everywhere, but the energy and the people at Amnesia, I love it more than anything. Everyone comes up to me and says they’ve never seen a DJ have so much fun while they’re playing.”

Paris revealed that playing music is great exercise. She continued, “I think I burn like 20,000 calories every show! I am always jumping and dancing and really feeling it. I like to party with people and have the best time. I live for this. When I look into the crowd and see so many happy people, I literally get tears of happiness in my eyes.”