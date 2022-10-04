Tana Mongeau is devilish in busty sports bra to tease toxic tips

Tana Mongeau arrives at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tana Mongeau has proven herself to be one of the boldest and most exciting influencers in the world of social media.

Thanks to her rise to fame on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, more people than ever are curious to know what she’s up to and what she’s been wearing.

In a recent Instagram Story post, she advertised her Tana’s Toxic Tips show on Spotify.

In the quick video, the sports bra she’s wearing leaves little to the imagination as it shows off her busty physique.

Tana’s fun and infectious personality is a huge reason why she has such a dedicated fan base, although her looks are another reason people love keeping up with her.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of social media is the fact that there are many filters to utilize, and in Tana’s video, she’s using the devil horns filter in a playful way.

Tana Mongeau advertises her Spotify Live show in plunging top

Since she’s informing her fans about her “Toxic Tips” show on Spotify Live, the irony of the devil horns filter does not go unnoticed.

In terms of makeup, her cosmetics appear to be at an absolute minimum in the playful clip. It’s possible she’s wearing light foundation, lipstick, and mascara, but it’s also possible she’s totally fresh-faced.

Pic credit: @TanaMongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau’s social media pics don’t always include filters

During the summer, Tana posted a series of beachy vacation shots wearing a couple of different bikinis.

Interestingly enough, none of the pictures she posted in the summertime photo thread included face-altering filters.

In the first picture, she’s seductively posing on a boat in a gorgeous bikini covered in an eccentric design. Her bright, blonde hair is parted down the middle as she looks at the camera in a flirty way.

She isn’t wearing any pieces of jewelry with her bikini, but she does have long acrylic nails covered in gems.

In another picture from the thread, Tana is rocking a shimmery, silver two-piece swimsuit. The silver swimsuit is a lot different compared to the eccentric one –– aside from the fact that they both reveal a lot of skin.

In all of Tana’s bikini pictures, she’s showing off her curves, flat tummy, and toned legs.

It’s safe to assume her elaborate social media posts will always have fans coming back for more.