Tana Mongeau in plunging minidress channels Marilyn Monroe

Tana Mongeau looked amazing as she channeled Marilyn Monroe. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tana Mongeau looked simply stunning as she channeled legendary Hollywood star, Marilyn Monroe.

The YouTube star delighted fans as she posted a series of images mimicking Monroe’s iconic white dress look.

She wore a floaty white minidress that featured a halter neck and a plunging V-neck front which showed off her sensational curves.

She paired a pearl choker with the busty dress and she styled her platinum blonde locks into a gorgeous loose wave with a dramatic side part.

The 24-year-old star accessorized the outfit further by wearing a glitzy bracelet on her wrist and large pearl earrings in her ears.

A swipe right in the Instagram photoset showed off Tana’s shoes which added a pop of color to the outfit as she rocked a pair of fire engine red stilettos.

Tana’s makeup was flawless as she wore large eyelashes, a bold red lip, and she even painted on the Hollywood icon’s famous beauty mark above her lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The beauty was pictured with fellow YouTuber Jeff Wittek, who donned a rubber JFK mask, a nod to the famous Happy Birthday, Mr. President that was famously sung by Monroe.

Further snaps show the pair in a large white truck, presumably on the way to their destination. Others show the pair posing playfully together in a mirror.

Tana used a clever play on words to caption her post, writing, “Marilyn Mongeau x Jeff F. Kennedy (alt caption: Marilyn Monhoe x JFSlay).”

Tana Mongeau advertises her Spotify Live show in plunging top

A woman of many talents, Tana also hosts her own podcast Tana’s Toxic Tips, available to stream on Spotify.

She recently took to Instagram Stories to advertise her show as she wore a sports bra which left little to the imagination as it showed off her busty physique.

She sported a filter that left her with devil horns as she informed her fans about her “Toxic Tips” show on Spotify Live.

She looked gorgeous and fresh-faced in the clip as she changed it up from her usual glam looks.

Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana’s fun and infectious personality are a major factor in why she has such a huge following, although her looks are another reason people love keeping up with her.

Tana Mongeau sizzles in series of bikini snaps

Tana regularly delights fans with jaw-dropping uploads as she sports bikinis and racy outfits which showcase her busty figure.

In a recent Instagram post, she added photos of herself wearing a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed herself on a boat.

In the first picture, she seductively posed in a gorgeous bikini covered in an elaborate design. Her gorgeous blonde hair was styled in a middle part as she looked at the camera in a flirty manner.

Her long manicured nails were covered in gems to add a touch of glam to the look as she went jewelry free.

In another picture from the carousel, Tana rocked a shimmery, silver two-piece swimsuit. The silver swimsuit was far simpler than the former with the funky design, but they both had one thing in common; they revealed a lot of skin.

She captioned the post, “pov: u invite us on ur yacht.”

It’s safe to assume her stunning Instagram posts will continue to keep fans demanding more.