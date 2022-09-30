Tana Mongeau in busty crop top shows off curves

Tana Mongeau wowed in her crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/AdMedia

Tana Mongeau looked stunning as she attended an afterparty in a busty crop top.

The YouTube star struck a few poses while arriving at rapper Jack Harlow’s post concert bash in Los Angeles.

She revealed a toned and tanned midriff, and her figure-hugging top really showed off her curves.

Tana looked happy and confident as she larked around in green combat pants and wore shades despite it being nighttime.

Her long blonde hair flowed down her back, and she sported a black leather bag over her shoulder.

Tana completed the outfit with gold hoop earrings.

Pic credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid

Tana Mongeau likes fashion ‘others hate’

Tana’s casual look was a world away from the glamorous outfits often worn by influencers.

But the 24-year-old has always liked to mix it up and hates to be seen in anything that might be seen as too traditional.

She talked recently about how she loves fashion that makes others feel “uncomfortable” and things that might be considered ugly by many.

Tana told Insider, “I like any fashion that makes people feel uncomfortable. I think it’s cool. I love anything crazy. I love the ski-mask trend, I love Crocs, I love Uggs. I love those Maison Margiela boots with the toes — the Tabis — a lot of people hate those, but I love them. I think they’re incredible.”

Tana Mongeau’s drinks with ex

Tana also has an interesting and varied love life which stays well away from the traditional.

The star is openly bisexual and has had relationships with Somer Hollingsworth, Bella Thorne, and Jake Paul. She exchanged wedding vows with Jake in Las Vegas in 2019, but the marriage was not legally binding. And she was even said to be in a throuple with Bella and singer Mod Sun at one point.

Tana and Bella were said to have split acrimoniously, but Monsters and Critics told recently how they had enjoyed drinks in Ibiza.

The pair looked to be having the time of their life as they larked around in bikinis on the Spanish holiday isle in snaps Tana posted to Instagram.

She captioned the pics, “u asked. we answered.”

We also told how Tana had wowed fans with a sizzling bathroom selfie in a plaid bikini.

Tana took the snap while on a European vacation, accessorizing the look with a white shirt worn off her shoulders, sunglasses, and a black Chanel bucket hat.