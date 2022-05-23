Tana Mongeau in bikini proves she showers

Tana Mongeau close up. Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau is proving she showers by enjoying outdoor bathing while in a bikini. The influencer and ex to Jake Paul put her sizzling figure on display in a recent social media share, one placing her on vacation in Costa Rica and enjoying the fresh air.

Tana, followed by 5.7 million, went itty-bitty with her swimwear and pretty fiery with her caption.

Tana Mongeau enjoys outdoor shower in bikini

The photos showed the feisty blonde flaunting her flat stomach and shapely hips while under a wood-structured shower delivering a single jet of water.

All golden tan and with her blonde hair looking flawless, Tana posed lightly angling her booty while in a cut-out and neon green swimsuit. The strapless one-piece boasted plenty of cut-out panels showing off the 23-year-old’s trim frame, with additional photos offering a cheeky display as Tana turned around to reveal her thong getup.

Tana was photographed amid attractive green lawns and jungle greenery, with the extensive gallery seeing her strike figure-flaunting poses in her barely-there look.

“Proof i shower. Broke my phone in costa more pix coming soon,” the YouTuber wrote.

Tana has a way of making headlines by virtue of her exes long after she stopped dating them. The social media sensation is done and dusted with boxer Jake Paul (now dating model Julia Rose). Likewise, with actress Bella Thorne (now engaged to Benjamin Mascolo). Tana and the Shake It Up star split in 2019, and Tana wound up the subject matter of Bella’s SFB track – standing for “Stupid F*cking B*tch.”

Tana Mongeau opens up on ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne

Speaking on the Locked In with Alex Warren podcast, Tana revealed:

“I definitely accredit Bella to a lot of my success, even to this day. I think I was a very different person before I met her. I think she was the first person to ever show me – you know, like – Hollywood.” Mongeau added: “She’s a great person and, I don’t know, I miss her,”

Of her career and persona overall, Tana told Forbes last year: “I’ve always lived a very crazy life. I’ve always been incredibly outspoken. I kind of raised myself. I’d like to think a lot of me came from growing up in a turbulent household. I think a lot of it created my relatability and stuff like that. When it comes to who I am online versus who I am, there isn’t much of a big difference in my day-to-day life.”