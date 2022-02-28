Tammy Hembrow shows off baby bump after blasting Kylie Jenner for stealing her baby name

Tammy Hembrow shares meditation picture after subtly calling out Kylie Jenner for stealing her son’s name. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Model Tammy Hembrow isn’t letting Kylie Jenner ruin her inner peace. Tammy has taken to meditating in order to help herself become the best person she can be.

Tammy posted a picture of herself meditating in a green bikini with white flowers. The picture conveniently shows off her baby bump as the model is pregnant with her third child.

Her post features her in a meditative pose with her eyes closed. She started the post with, “Let’s talk meditation. Meditating really changed my life when I first really discovered its power.”

Tammy Hembrow shows off baby bump in hot bikini pic and family photos

Tammy discussed meditation further, saying, “I decided then I would dedicate my life to becoming the healthiest happiest version of myself. Meditating for even just 10 minutes a day can help relieve stress, calm your mind & clear it of negative thoughts, and help you really focus on the present.”

She said that meditation would be introduced into her TammyFit app and incorporated into the “upcoming yoga challenge” for people who “don’t know where to start.”

Her post about meditation includes a photo of her meditating as well as a shot of her posing with her baby bump and a cleavage-baring selfie.

After sharing her meditation post, she shared a couple of family photos with her two children and current partner.

More recently, Tammy shared a few photos of herself and her partner, Matt Poole, as she took some bathroom-mirror selfies expressing her excitement for their baby.

She told fans in her caption that their baby is growing every day and she’s their “special little girl.” She said their anatomy scan revealed that their baby girl has two extra fingers, just as Tammy herself did.

Tammy appears to be focusing on her pregnancy and meditation rather than her issues with Kylie Jenner potentially stealing her son’s name.

What happened between Tammy Hembrow and Kylie Jenner?

Tammy was a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family for years. Not only were Tammy and Kylie Jenner reportedly best friends, but Tammy even modeled for Khloe’s Good American line.

The Sun reports that Tammy’s friendship with the family ended in 2019 when she started dating Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

Many fans believe that Tammy subtly called Kylie out in a recent Instagram post.

Tammy’s oldest son is named Wolf, which happens to be the name Kylie and Travis Scott chose for their newborn son.

Tammy shared a few photos of her and her son, simply writing, “My Wolf.”

Tammy also has a five-year-old daughter, Saskia, who she shares with her ex-fiance Reece Hawkins.

Who is Tammy Hembrow dating now?

Tammy Hembrow was previously engaged to Reece Hawkins until their split in June 2018, and then in 2019 was reportedly dating the rapper Tyga. However, that relationship didn’t last.

Tammy Hembrow is currently engaged to athlete Matt Poole. Tammy’s current pregnancy is their first child together. Tammy has sole custody of Wolf and Saskia.

Matt Poole is a 32-year-old Australian surfer, though he announced that the 2021-2022 Nutri-Grain series will be his last.