Tammy Hembrow looked gorgeous as she attended the Fenty Beauty Halftime After Party in Syndey, Australia, last night.

The model, fitness influencer, and previous friend of Kylie Jenner wore a red cutout dress by Kim Shui that showed off her legs and toned abs, despite giving birth to her third child eight months ago.

The 28-year-old accessorized her look with a Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie bag and minimal jewelry, including some chunky hoop earrings, her signature nose ring, and an Alhambra bracelet by Van Cleef and Arpels.

Tammy kept her blonde hair wavy with the top section pulled back into an intricate twisted and braided style by celebrity hairstylist Domenic Pelli.

She wore natural yet glowing makeup, with bronzed eyelids and soft, glossy lips.

The influencer event was set up with a Super Bowl theme, and guests gathered to watch Rihanna’s long-awaited performance at the Halftime Show.

Tammy Hembrow attends the Fenty Beauty Halftime After Party in Sydney, Australia. Pic credit: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID

Tammy Hembrow stays in shape with her Tammy Fit app

It’s no secret that Tammy’s figure is unreal after having three kids, and the fitness fanatic credits her own Tammy Fit app for keeping her in tip-top shape.

The app provides a range of workouts including booty workouts, power building, and pre and post-pregnancy programs that can all be done from home. It also includes tailored meal plans to help you stay on track whether you want to lose or maintain your current weight.

On the Tammy Fit site, Tammy explains why she started the program in the first place.

“I really wanted to create a place with all the tools that I felt I needed when trying to reach my own fitness goals – there just wasn’t anything out there that did that. I had to get a lot of my own tools from different sources, or didn’t have access to them when I needed it most. I figured that if I wanted it for myself, my fans probably would too. I’m so glad that I was right,” she says.

Tammy Hembrow splits with fiance Matt Poole

While she may still be looking great, Tammy recently split up with her fiance one year, Matt Poole.

The pair started dating in 2020 before getting engaged in November 2021. They welcomed their first child together, Posy, in June 2022. However, it seems the pair split only a few months after Posy was born, with Tammy unfollowing Matt on social media in October 2022.

When asked why Matt wasn’t featured in her recent YouTube videos, Tammy replied, “That’s just a part of my life I’m choosing not to share anymore.”