Takeoff’s cause of death revealed by the Harris County Coroner’s Office

Rapper Takeoff was killed on Monday in a shoot-out in Houston, TX. The 28-year-old member of the rap trio Migos was at a private party with his fellow bandmate and uncle, Quavo.

There has been a lot of speculation about what led to the shooting, and authorities are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information they have. While the investigation continues, the Harris County Medical Office has revealed the cause of death.

The medical report shows that Takeoff died from multiple gunshot wounds. Takeoff had “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

Two other people were shot at the Houston party, held downtown at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Investigators say that there were around 40 people who were present at the time of the shooting that fled the scene after the gunshots rang out.

In a news broadcast, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at least two people discharged firearms during the incident. He also noted that Takeoff was “well respected,” and there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Migos first became popular with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No.1 hit, “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Takeoff and Quavo released the joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month, while the third member of the Migos trio, Offset, released a solo album in 2019.

The moments before Takeoff’s death

After the private party was over at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, several people stayed to socialize. During that time, an argument broke out, and gunshots were fired.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Quavo was seen arguing with someone regarding basketball, and after arguing for a while, you could hear Quavo say, “Let’s go. I don’t get down like that.” Afterward, a scuffle erupted, and seconds later, you could hear gunshots.

After the shooting, Quavo and a bystander appeared to attempt to revive Takeoff to no avail. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gun violence has killed at least one rapper a year since 2018

Takeoff’s untimely death seems to be a trend as of late, where famous or semi-famous rappers have been senselessly gunned down and tragically killed. According to The Mercury News, at least one rapper a year since 2018 has been killed by gun violence.

XXXTentacion, was 20 years old when he was gunned down in 2018 in an apparent robbery in Florida. Nipsey Hustle was shot 10 times in Los Angeles in March 2019. Pop Smoke was shot in 2020 during a home invasion in California.

Also, in 2020, King Von was shot in Atlanta outside of a hookah lounge. Young Dolph was shot in 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee, while buying cookies. In 2022, PnB Rock was shot in Los Angeles while eating at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles with his girlfriend.