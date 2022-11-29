Sylvie Meis stunned in a revealing red bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Sylvie Meis recently lit up Miami Beach in a sexy fire-red bikini set that showed off her incredibly fit physique.

Paparazzi captured the 44-year-old television personality walking hand-in-perfectly-manicured-hand with her husband, contemporary artist Niclas Castello.

She looked fabulous in the swimwear set, which featured a strappy top and super skimpy bottoms partially covered by a matching sarong.

The sarong was held together by two large silver rings, presenting a peek at what was going on underneath.

Sylvie accessorized the beachy look with a black Chanel hat, oversized sunglasses, and several pieces of jewelry, including a necklace, bracelet stack, and a massive diamond ring.

She wore her signature blonde locks down and draped over one shoulder, adding a punchy red lip as the cherry on top.

Sylvie Meis stuns on the beach. Pic credit: Robert O’Neil/Backgrid / BACKGRID

Sylvie Meis rocked an itty-bitty striped bikini with spectacular ocean view

Sylvie took to Instagram with a head-turning post over the weekend, and spoiler alert: it wasn’t the spectacular ocean view that caught the peoples’ attention.

The Dutch beauty looked terrific in a brightly-striped bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The swimsuit featured cute ties on both hips and at the center of her chest, drawing all eyes to her chiseled abs and enviable curves.

Sylvie wore her long tresses in loose, cascading waves over one shoulder and covered her gorgeous blue-gray eyes with a pair of chic white sunglasses.

She captioned the sizzling share, “Happy 1. Advent… lots of love from Miami Beach 💋❤️ #miamibeach.”

Sylvie Meis in thigh-skimming black dress to promote Moët & Chandon

Sylvie brought the bubbles for a “beautiful evening with friends and family” over the weekend, and she looked absolutely breathtaking.

An ambassador for Moët & Chandon, a luxury champagne house, the gorgeous model and entertainer arrived at the gathering with a bottle of their Rosé Imperial in hand.

While the first image showed a close-up of the product, the second pic offered a head-to-toe look at Sylvie’s thigh-skimming black dress.

In the third and final photo, she could be seen writing “happy birthday” on the bottle in a metallic marker.

Naturally, Sylvie took the party to the next level with rose-colored balloons and champagne flutes.

Now, in case you were wondering how Sylvie maintains her outstanding physique, she claims the secret lies in a protein-packed diet.

She said in an interview with Celebwell, “I love a high-protein diet with lots of salads and veggies, fish, eggs, it makes me feel good, it makes me feel really fit and happy.”