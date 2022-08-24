Sydney Sweeney twirls in pink pajamas for new campaign

Sydney Sweeney shows off pink pajamas for a new campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sydney Sweeney strutted and twirled in all-pink pajamas for a new campaign with Laneige to promote their sleeping lips masks. The talented actress posted the video to Instagram on Wednesday.

The Euphoria actress rocked matching all-pink pajamas, cropped with extravagant fluff at the ends of the sleeves and pants. The pajama pants flared out at the ends in bell-bottom style, and the pajama top was reminiscent of a coat with big, light pink buttons.

The Hollywood star wore pink stiletto heels with shiny pink straps wrapped around her ankle. While the heels didn’t add to the comfort of the pajama set, they certainly gave the outfit a lavish look.

The 24-year-old actress’ long, luscious blonde hair was made half up and parted down the middle, with two light pinks clips holding back the front pieces on both side.

The accomplished Sydney Sweeney also wore a light pink, one-strap halter dress that fluffed up like a pillow around her for part of the video. In addition, Sydney sports a bright pink silk pajama set for a brief moment of the video.

As Sydney strutted, twirled around, and even wrapped a matching pink comforter around herself for dramatic effect, she also applied a Laneige lip mask, which is the selling product of the new campaign. Sydney Sweeney seemed to have fun with the campaign and embraced a silly, adorable demeanor and a wonderfully infectious laugh.

Sydney Sweeney was nominated for two Emmy Awards

Sydney Sweeney was recently nominated for two Emmy Awards for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

For Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Sweeney was nominated for her role as Cassie in euphoria, and for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Sweeney was nominated for her role as Olivia in The White Lotus.

The highly talented actress posted a video of herself calling her mom to break the good news, that fans of Sydney Sweeney absolutely loved.

Sydney Sweeney endorses more brands

The White Lotus star has spoken out in the past about taking deals with brands to make ends meet.

The Hollywood star said that actors don’t make as much as they used to, especially with the rise of streamers on the internet.

But Sweeney has been able to sign more deals including with Korean skincare and makeup company Laneige and Australian clothing company Cotton On.