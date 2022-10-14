Sydney Sweeney at the 10th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney looked stunning in a recent photoshoot with Elle Magazine.

The Euphoria actress shared the glamorous photoset with her 14 million followers and the responses were appropriately complimentary.

The carousel of images consists of four pictures in various locations, including poolside, in the back of a car, and her posing against a wall.

The standout shot is of Sweeney’s cover photo for Elle, which has the actress in a pool.

Instead of a standard swimsuit or bikini, she is seemingly wearing a lacey lingerie bodysuit in the water.

She captioned the carousel of images with, “beyond grateful to be one of @elleusa women of hollywood this year, it’s truly a special list to be apart of ♥️.”

She added, “thank you to @sharifhamza for capturing such a magical moment, and @ninagarcia for having me ✨”

Sydney Sweeney’s stunning photoshoot with Elle

The picture also sees her wearing a shiny silver necklace. The actress has her hair slicked back and wet with an alluring gaze on her face.

The Euphoria star is sporting thick eyeliner with perfectly trimmed eyebrows.

And for some reason, Sweeney is breaking a piece of fruit in her hands (possibly an apricot).

The variety of images also includes the actress in a pink fur coat wearing what appears to be a pink corset with strings. She has the same watered-down appearance of freshly exiting the pool but lacks a necklace in these images.

She completes the look with silver strappy heels.

The outlier among these amazing pictures sees Sweeney in the back of a car wearing a bra, pants, and a coat. The image is processed in black and white, so the color of her clothing has the appearance of all black.

Besides gracing the cover of Elle as one of the magazine’s “Women In Hollywood,” she recently received some recognition from the Emmys.

Sydney Sweeney gets two Emmy nominations

Sydney Sweeney had an amazing celebration when she attended the 2022 Emmy Awards on her 25th birthday.

The actress was nominated for two awards for her work in both Euphoria and The White Lotus. The two categories she secured were Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Euphoria) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (The White Lotus). Her costar Zendaya also made history with a 2nd Emmy win, making her the youngest performer to win twice.

Sweeney shared the Oscar de la Renta dress that she wore to the red carpet with her Instagram followers. The silver dress has a floral printed pattern with a Cinderella bustle behind her. To complete the elegance, the dress is backless.

She writes to her followers, “Emmy’s 2022 ✨ thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and what a surreal day ♥️ love you all so much!”

A surreal day indeed.