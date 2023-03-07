Whether she is captivating audiences on The White Lotus or commanding attention from photographers on red carpets, Sydney Sweeney is definitely everywhere.

And just when you thought the actress couldn’t do much more, she dropped a beautiful trailer for an exciting new collaboration.

Sydney became the latest star to team up with Frankies Bikinis. As members of Generation Z are well-aware, Frankies Bikinis has dominated social media channels, thanks to collaborations with founder Francesca Aiello and childhood friend Gigi Hadid.

The latest drop, called Sydney Sweeney X Frankie’s Bikinis, promises to be a hit. After all, just last year, as Monsters and Critics reported, Sydney wore a bikini on Euphoria, and it quickly sold out.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sydney did it again with her latest collection.

Sydney shared a gorgeous clip with her Instagram followers that drummed up publicity for the exciting endeavor. The clip had definite Sydney influences, with her ethereal energy and dreamy vibe.

Sydney Sweeney promotes her upcoming Frankies Bikini collaboration

The video started with jazz music and Sydney in a forest, hugging a windshield while sitting on the seat of a vintage car.

Pink text flashed across the screen, reading “Love Letter,” the brand, and Sydney’s name.

Sydney’s long blonde hair had a center part as she gazed dreamily at the camera, wearing a brown bikini top with a pink lace overlay.

Next, the clip transitioned to Sydney basking in the natural light with a white bikini top and a fur shawl.

She wore a pink diamond cross and statement earrings as she struck poses and looked relaxed. After, Sydney made her way to a chair where she wore a white lace cover-up that was elegant and classic.

Subsequent shots show the actress striking poses and highlighting the feminine vibe of her new collection with the company.

In her caption, she provided information about the upcoming drop. Sydney wrote, “Love Letters by me 💌 introducing my collection with @frankiesbikinis inspired by the girl who follows her heart ♥️ drop 1 coming 3.14.”

Sydney rocks the Sydney Sweeney X Frankies Bikinis Love Letters collection

As Sydney revealed, she called her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, Love Letters.

The underlying theme for the upcoming release involves a girl who decides to follow her heart in love.

Accordingly, fans can expect to see feminine pieces with lace featured prominently. The website promised pieces to channel Sydney’s femininity and “sweet romantic aura.”

As the release date approaches, fans can expect to get more details about the collection, which has bombshell bikini tops and flattering one-pieces.

The bikini line becomes available on March 14 on the Frankie’s Bikinis website.