Sydney Sweeney stuns in plunging sheer yellow suit

Sydney Sweeney stuns on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney looked absolutely breathtaking in a yellow suit.

The Euphoria actress, who was recently nominated for two Emmys, posed for a set of pictures wearing a color only she can make look good.

Sitting in front of a black background, Sweeney showed her curves in a gorgeous yellow suit.

The top is unlike anything seen before. The V-neck went down to below her chest. Thin yellow stripes combined with a nude fabric to create a sheer illusion.

And her matching pants made her legs look way longer.

She finished off this look with a pair of yellow stilettos with red bottoms.

Sydney Sweeney isn’t afraid to wear yellow

Sweeney accessorized this look with some silver rings, making her very stylish nude and gold manicure pop even more, as well as some long silver earrings with a blue stone in the middle.

Her makeup was very simple, just a metallic nude for the eyes and a nude color as well for her lips.

Her hair seemed to be styled in a slick bun with some front pieces framing her face.

The 25-year-old posted some pictures to her Instagram account to show her 14.2 million followers how amazing she looked in this outfit.

She captioned this post, “dreamt up a little something yellow with @congtriofficial.”

Syndey Sweeney receives two Emmy nominations

Most people have seen the incredible actress in her iconic role in the teen drama television series Euphoria, where she plays the role of Cassie Howard.

The show was created and principally written by Sam Levinson for HBO, and she stars along with Emmy award winner, Zendaya. Sweeney’s character has evolved so much throughout the seasons, as well as making some questionable choices.

The American actress posted a video to her social media reacting to the news she had been nominated for not one, but two Emmys. She later spoke to The New York Times about how she felt when she heard she received these nominations.

“I was definitely in shock, because I was not expecting to get nominated, especially not for two awards. I appreciate the characters that I get to play, so the fact that people have been touched by my character — that’s what means so much to me. It’s an amazing feeling, and I’m very appreciative.”

Unfortunately for the actress, she didn’t take any of those two awards home. But this likely won’t be the last time we see her name on a nominees list.