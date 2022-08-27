Sydney Sweeney stuns in plunging minidress for ‘surprise hoedown’ bull ride

Sydney Sweeney is showing off a good time with her mom. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney is dazzling fans yet again, this time after sharing a great time she had recently with her mom during what she called a “surprise hoedown.”

The Euphoria actress and her gorgeous mom got to spend some time together recently as Sydney celebrated her “momma” with what looks like a fun 60th birthday party, and she was thoughtful enough to share it with all her fans.

In the series of snaps and videos, Sydney dazzled her 14.1 million Instagram followers as she posed alongside her mom, both women wearing very short dresses, as they rode on a mechanical bull.

Sydney was stunning in a plunging buff-colored minidress and perfectly matching boots. She accented the outfit with a white cowboy hat and matching scarf tied expertly around her neck.

Her mom, Lisa, wore a similar dress but in white, paired with red cowboy boots and a black hat. The mother-daughter duo couldn’t stop smiling as they posed on the mechanical bull and later, in a video shared a couple of slides in, we got to see them actually trying to ride it while giggling and fighting to maintain their balance.

It appears the whole family was there to celebrate Lisa’s hoedown 60th birthday party, including Sydney’s brother Trent, who was tagged alongside her in one of the photos.

Sydney Sweeney opened up about starting a family of her own

Sydney Sweeney is a Hollywood star on the rise, but that doesn’t mean she’s swimming in cash.

In fact, The White Lotus star revealed to The Hollywood Reporter last month that she wasn’t exactly rich at all.

Sydney shared that she can’t maintain her LA lifestyle by acting alone and is forced to promote products and appear in ads in order to ensure that she can afford the $3 million historic Westwood digs that she bought earlier this year.

Going even further, the budding producer explained that she’d always wanted to start a family while she was still young but that, at this point, she couldn’t afford to because she couldn’t take time off from working in order to do it.

Sydney Sweeney will be back for Season 3 of Euphoria

When Season 2 of Euphoria was still airing on HBO, there was speculation that Sydney Sweeney may not be returning for the following season as many believed her character might die.

That is not the case though, and it turns out we will be seeing more of Sydney’s iconic character, Cassie, as she’s already hinted at a return to filming for Season 3.