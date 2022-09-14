Sydney Sweeney stuns in green cutout dress

Sydney Sweeney looks beautiful, smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a green dress during an after-party.

On her 25th birthday, Sweeney attended the Emmy Awards, where she was nominated not once, but twice.

Unfortunately for the actress, she didn’t take home any of the two trophies, but she did look amazing at the event.

She attended the HBO Max’s after-party wearing a stunning emerald green Versace dress.

The long sleeves of the dress, as well as the detail across her chest, were latex, while the rest of it was beautiful silk.

While her first dress of the night had a more princess look, this one channeled her Euphoria character a lot more.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at HBO Max’s after-party

The actress was spotted celebrating Euphoria’s win at the after-party alongside her castmate Zendaya, who also showed up after a very successful night, at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in West Hollywood.

Sweeney opted for some emerald drop earrings, a matching manicure, a nude lip, and a black smokey winged eyeliner. She wore her blonde hair straight and parted down the middle.

She posted a set of pictures on her Instagram posing for the camera with this incredible dress showcasing her abs and astonishing figure.

Sydney Sweeney joins cast of The Registration

Since Sydney Sweeney hit the small screen with her iconic role in Euphoria, she has been booked and busy.

Now she is adding another role to her career, this time for the dystopian film The Registration. She will be taking the lead role and co-producing alongside The Purge’s producer Brad Fuller.

The Registration is based on a currently unreleased book by Madison Lawson, so we don’t have a lot of details about the plot of the film. This film will be adapted by Sony Pictures with a script adapted by writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.

Lawson’s novel will be published on September 27, giving us more plot details that are now being kept under wraps.

For now, what we do know is that the story centers around Sweeney’s character, who stands in line to Register the murder of a man who abused her as a child. In this world, it is legal to commit one murder in your lifetime if you Register the victim and accomplish the kill within fourteen days. But as she stands in like she discovers a lot of people have Registered to kill her, and she is now desperate to survive the next two weeks and find out who would want to see her dead.

We won’t know much more until The Registration is released on September 27. For now, we just have to be patient.