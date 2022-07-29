Sydney Sweeney stuns in fishnets and a corset

Sydney Sweeney is stunning in a new photoshoot for Hollywood Reporter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

It’s no secret that Sydney Sweeney is stunning as Euphoria viewers have known this since the HBO series started.

The 24-year-old stunner continues to prove how hot she is, both onscreen and in print.

Sweeney opened up about her recent panic attacks, born from working too hard on back-to-back film and television projects, including Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Madame Web.

She also talked about her upbringing in central Washington, where she was the class valedictorian of a small, private school where she studied multiple languages and took her education very seriously.

It was that same interview where Sweeney talked about her plans to have a family and explained that she can’t afford to take time off because actors in Hollywood just aren’t paid the way they used to be.

And while the interview itself is a great read, it’s the photos from the interview that have fans feeling their hearts skip a beat.

Sydney Sweeney delights with new photos

The first photo of Sydney’s latest Instagram share is the same one used as the cover an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In it, she wears a rosey bouquet on her head and is sprawled out across a couch while wearing a skintight, sparkly blue dress.

The second photo is the attention grabber and is definitely the most revealing of the bunch. In that one, Sweeney kicks one leg up to reveal her fishnet stockings as she poses in a sheer pink dress held tight with a black leather corset. Holding a cowboy hat on top of her head, the Euphoria star looks seductively at the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scroll again for the third photo, which is just as alluring as the rest. In it, Sweeney wears a butterfly face mask and a brightly colored minidress with a pattern that looks like feathers.

Her feet and lower legs are covered by a pair of pink, fuzzy boots.

Sydney Sweeney says she can’t afford to take a break from Hollywood

With Sydney Sweeney’s Hollywood success, one might think she’s rolling in money. It turns out that she’s not.

The newest “it” girl recently revealed that she worries about finances, especially when it comes to plans to expand her family.

Despite already having several award nominations, including two Emmy nominations for both Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney lamented that she couldn’t take six months off if she wanted to start a family because she has no one to support her.

In fact, she might not even be able to make ends meet if she were just to act. Instead, she often poses for photoshoots and has become a brand ambassador for Miu Miu.