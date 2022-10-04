Sydney Sweeney stuns in busty dress for major honor

Sydney Sweeney poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney is having quite the year. Just a few months after winning an award at the ATX Movie Festival, Sweeney has been chosen by Time Magazine as part of their Time100.

The Time100 issue recognizes growing stars across various industries. Sweeney made the list this year after starring in hit shows Euphoria and The White Lotus.

The star’s makeup artist posted a behind-the-scenes video from the Time photoshoot where Sweeney posed in various looks that showed off her timeless beauty.

Her first outfit was a glamorous gold caped dress with a plunging neckline. Sweeney posed for the dramatic look in front of a black backdrop.

The second look was a black halter-necked dress paired with elbow-length silk gloves. The dress showed off the White Lotus star’s busty figure.

Sweeney paired both dresses with vintage-looking curls and a classic red lip. The Old Hollywood-themed photoshoot showed off the star’s timeless beauty.

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow’s close friendship

The accompanying article was penned by Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow. The pair are known to be close friends.

Apatow raved about her on-screen sister in the piece. She wrote, “I’ve never met anyone who works harder or who is more inventive. One moment she will make you cry tears of laughter and the next she will break your heart. Sydney is an unstoppable force.”

Sydney Sweeney’s busy year

Euphoria is famous for being one of the most intense shows on television. Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in the HBO drama.

In the Time article, the star shares what drew her to acting in the first place. She said, “When I was little, I always knew that I wanted to be an actress. I knew that I couldn’t sit back and just be one thing for the rest of my life, and I thought acting would allow me to be able to connect with as many people as possible.”

To top off a memorable year, Sydney Sweeney received two Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress. She was recognized for both her role on Euphoria and her role in The White Lotus.

Sweeney is set to have another busy year in 2023. Euphoria has already been renewed, although it hasn’t been announced when the show’s third season will be released.

That isn’t all the star has coming up. Her other upcoming projects include Tony Tost’s directorial debut National Anthem, The Players Table, and the upcoming Marvel film Madame Web.