Sydney Sweeney stuns in busty black and white dress

Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney wears low-cut floral patterned dress while attending luncheon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney looked timeless while attending the Glamour x Tory Burch Emmy nominee luncheon.

The luncheon, which hasn’t been held in person since 2019 due to the pandemic, celebrates women in TV – both behind and in front of the camera.

Sydney went full glam for the event, wearing a gorgeous, floral-themed Tory Burch dress.

The ankle-length dress featured a low-cut corset neckline that elegantly framed the actress’ décolletage.

The form-fitting bodice widened into a long, classic A-line skirt.

The young starlet accessorized with a black patent leather Tory Burch shoulder bag and long, delicate gold earrings.

Sydney kept her makeup natural as her straight, blonde locks framed her face with just a loose curl at the tips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sydney Sweeney nominated for two Emmy’s

The 74th Emmy’s ceremony will take place on Monday, September 12. The annual event honors and awards some of the best names and shows on TV.

This year, breakout star Sydney received a double nomination for her roles in two very well-received HBO shows.

The blonde bombshell was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

She also grabbed an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series nomination for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus.

The 24-year-old, who will also be celebrating her 25th birthday while attending the ceremony, shared a sweet video of herself when news broke that she’d received nominations.

The video clip shows the actress in tears on the phone with her mom as she celebrates the good news.

The star shares a very close bond with her mother. In the caption, after thanking everyone for their support, she adds, “But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!”

Last month, Sydney shared photos of a ‘surprise hoedown’ that she threw for her mother’s 60th birthday.

Sydney Sweeney says she can’t afford to stop working

But life isn’t all sunshine and roses for the budding star. Recently, she sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and got real about her finances.

It probably came as a shock to Sydney’s 14.1 million Instagram followers when she revealed that she still worries about money.

The admission left many wondering about the actress’ networth.

The Euphoria actress comes from humble beginnings. Her lower-middle-class family often struggled with money, and at 18 years old, she found that “I only had $800 to my name.”

But, now that she’s becoming a household name and with two Emmy nominees on her resume, it’s likely that money woes will one day be a distant memory for Sydney.